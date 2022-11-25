Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects

+ 20

Architect : Audrius Ambrasas, Vilma Adomonyte, Jonas Motiejunas, Viktorija Rimkute, Justas Jankauskas

Local Architects : Juris Poga birojs

City : Ventspils

Country : Latvia

Text description provided by the architects. Science and Innovation Centre in Ventspils was designed as a union of architecture and landscape. Instead of proposing a landmark on the bridge axis, we leave it open and inviting. The silhouettes of the building and the hill osculate here. New public spaces such as the science hill mounting up from the plain, an open-air roof terrace and an overlook spot are designed for both the locals and city guests.

The building design divides the site in two. The Western part accommodates vehicle access and parking, while the technical transport access is separated from the arrival of visitors – it gets to the building from the South.

The Eastern part of the site is shaped by the hill, which is a place for picnics and open-air events, providing views of the river. The hill leads to the roof terrace with access to the public facilities (café, conference hall, and access to the main lobby) zone on the first floor.

The further cognition of both the building and the city is continuing along the sloping roof towards the overlook opening panoramic views. The building is divided in two for functional reasons – the Science Center makes the low part of the volume, whilst the Innovation Center takes the 6 floors of the rising part.