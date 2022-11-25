Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Science Center
  4. Latvia
  5. Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects

Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects

Save
Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects

Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Exterior PhotographyScience and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Exterior PhotographyScience and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Interior PhotographyScience and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Interior PhotographyScience and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Science Center
Ventspils, Latvia
  • Architects: Audrius Ambrasas Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6653
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Norbert Tukaj
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  TECU®
  • Lead Architects : Audrius Ambrasas
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Science and Innovation Centre in Ventspils was designed as a union of architecture and landscape. Instead of proposing a landmark on the bridge axis, we leave it open and inviting. The silhouettes of the building and the hill osculate here. New public spaces such as the science hill mounting up from the plain, an open-air roof terrace and an overlook spot are designed for both the locals and city guests.

Save this picture!
Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Interior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Image 23 of 25
Plan - Ground floor

The building design divides the site in two. The Western part accommodates vehicle access and parking, while the technical transport access is separated from the arrival of visitors – it gets to the building from the South.

Save this picture!
Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj

The Eastern part of the site is shaped by the hill, which is a place for picnics and open-air events, providing views of the river. The hill leads to the roof terrace with access to the public facilities (café, conference hall, and access to the main lobby) zone on the first floor. 

Save this picture!
Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Interior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Interior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Norbert Tukaj

The further cognition of both the building and the city is continuing along the sloping roof towards the overlook opening panoramic views. The building is divided in two for functional reasons – the Science Center makes the low part of the volume, whilst the Innovation Center takes the 6 floors of the rising part. 

Save this picture!
Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape, Coast
© Norbert Tukaj

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ventspils, Latvia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Audrius Ambrasas Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningscience centerLatvia
Cite: "Science and Innovation Center VIZIUM / Audrius Ambrasas Architects" 25 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992754/science-and-innovation-center-vizium-audrius-ambrasas-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags