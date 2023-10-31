Thin Brick in Building Design: A Guide to Their Use and Application

Save this picture! Courtesy of Brick Industry Association

Brick is a traditional building material that enhances durability, versatility, and the aesthetic appeal of building design. Used in construction for thousands of years, contemporary architecture explores creative ways to incorporate brick into design, combining it with different materials to seamlessly integrate the old and the new. Traditionally composed of clay, these rectangular-shaped elements are also heavy-duty materials suitable for use in both load-bearing and non-load-bearing walls.

Delving into lighter alternatives, thin brick –with minimum thicknesses of approximately 1/2 inch (13mm)– combines the technical and aesthetic qualities of traditional brick with the advantages of being lightweight and space-efficient. In various colors, sizes, and textures, thin brick can be applied to diverse surfaces, such as walls and facades, without additional structures. The Brick Industry Association showcases interior and exterior projects, developing practical guides and solutions for achieving the classic, timeless look of brick masonry, along with design flexibility and easy installation.

Why Use Thin Brick? Technical Features and Benefits

Choosing to use thin brick enables durability, low maintenance, and DIY-friendly projects. Proven to withstand the test of time, the brick color doesn’t fade over time, and neither does it melt, rot, dent, or need to be painted. Clay brick can also contribute to protection from natural disasters, as well as fire damage.

As mentioned by the architect Chuck Peterson during a recent delve into thin brick application, there were eight tangible key benefits he found when using the material in the design and construction of his project:

Weight: At one-sixth the weight of full brick, it’s an ideal veneer, adhering quickly and reliably to most substrates; Texture: The versatility of the brick allows the architect to apply almost any desired texture; Mortar: When it is mortared, think brick provides all the benefits of full-sized brick, without the weight; Color: Thin brick comes in a variety of colors, just like full-sized brick; Flexibility: This can be almost limitless, as architects are able to create virtually any shape with thin brick; Affordability: In addition to its affordability, installation is quite easy for a mason; Sustainability: Think brick uses just one-sixth the clay and fuel that are needed for full-sized brick; Accessibility: When property lines run tight to adjacent buildings, conventional scaffolding isn’t an option, making thin brick is a great alternative.

Most thin brick units are ½ to 1 inch (13 to 25 mm) thick but can be as thick as 1¾ inches (45 mm). This system comes in diverse styles but can be classified into four basic installation methods: thick set, thin set, modular panel systems, and prefabricated panels.

Thick set and thin set methods involve field installation of each brick unit on a substrate. Modular panel systems use an intermediary panel made of metal, or other materials to support the thin brick. These are either fastened to the substrate wall with pre-adhered bricks or added in the field. Prefabricated panels involve creating larger, structurally independent panels that are lifted into place in the building.

How and Where To Apply Thin Brick?

The thin brick was initially developed in the 1950s to reface existing constructions. Today, its application extends to both new and existing residential and commercial structures, enhancing interior and exterior design elements such as floors, accent walls, kitchen backsplashes, ceilings, fireplaces, sidewalks, and exterior siding.

Providing inspiration to incorporate thin brick into the design, the Brick Industry Association explores various project ideas. Through the natural texture and color of exposed brick, this system creates a stylish contrast of elements. Simultaneously, using neutral tones provides subtle aesthetics that seamlessly blend with the existing space.

For example, mudrooms are high-traffic areas that need to be functional and space-efficient for storage while setting the tone for the rest of the home. By incorporating thin brick into the floor, these spaces can be designed with durable materials that match the house’s style.

By following the application guides, thin brick design can be easily achieved by anyone, providing a range of solutions to best complement each project.

Another example are accent walls: the step-by-step process for creating thin brick accent walls starts with gathering the necessary materials and tools. After preparing the space by covering the floor and removing curtains and outlet wall plates, the installation begins by applying adhesive to the back of the brick. After extending the pattern throughout the wall, use a mortar bag to fill in the joints. Utilize a concave jointing tool to smooth out the mortar, and a sponge to clean off any excess material. Lastly, style the wall according to the space’s style and purpose.

Architecture Projects Featuring Thin Brick Design

Transforming a traditional California winery cave, architect Chuck Peterson introduced 4,000 square feet of thin brick as a skin to the structure. Among the more than 150 wine caves in northern California, Roth Winery stands out for the warmth and aesthetic appeal of the cave’s all-brick interior.

Advancing from the classical stucco finish applied over a layer of wire and shotcrete, Peterson’s design "gives the structure a unique turn-of-the-century cave look." The lightweight nature of thin brick allowed for flexibility in working with compound curves, without odd or ill-fitting corners and joints. In addition to their lightweight quality, the architect highlights six more reasons for choosing thin brick as the primary material: their authentic rough texture, the color of the brick, the classic light grey mortar, the ability to create any shape, affordability, and sustainable qualities, as Salt House brick uses clay recycled from nearby construction sites.

A Naturally Sustainable and Recyclable Material

Clay brick is sustainably sourced and manufactured from the Earth’s natural materials, and is recyclable for reuse in new buildings, renovations, or landscaping. In pursuit of a sustainable future, the brick industry actively explores innovative, environmentally friendly opportunities in the manufacturing process for the end use of clay brick products. They seek to develop solutions with energy efficiency, durability, recyclability, and low maintenance, all with minimal environmental impact.

For more information on thin brick and how to apply its in interior and exterior design projects, visit the Brick Industry Association Thin Brick Council website.