Quatuor Building / Jaspers-Eyers Architects

Quatuor: A Model of Sustainability and Striking Architecture - Quatuor is a remarkable office project located at the gateway to Brussels's Noordwijk neighborhood. Developed by Befimmowith Jaspers-Eyers Architects, it comprises four compact structures spanning 60,000 square meters. The project's key inspiration was to create a sustainable environment that integrates harmoniously with the urban landscape. Jaspers-Eyers Architects opted for playful, organic shapes, resulting in curved facades that offer a unique character.

Quatuor's spatial configuration plays a crucial role in its design. The compact, triangular structures with rounded corners create captivating curved facades, inviting the public into the inner courtyard. By blending organically with the urban landscape, the structures integrate seamlessly. Diagonal lines of sight between the structures eliminate closed spaces.

Quatuor's facade combines solid and transparent elements to enhance energy efficiency. Vertical fins with solar panels limit glass surfaces and add an aesthetic touch. Carefully selected lighting highlights these features at night, transforming the building's appearance. Quatuor holds the prestigious BREEAM "Outstanding" label, thanks to its sustainable design. The choice of aluminum exterior joinery perfectly aligns with this commitment, providing high insulation, ecological advantages, and recyclability.

Despite its size, Quatuor maintains airiness and unity in diversity. The four structures blend harmoniously with the urban landscape, offering transparency and public space. Quatuor establishes a meaningful relationship with its environment. Quatuor is a shining example of sustainable architecture and innovative design. With its striking aesthetics, energy efficiency, and meticulous attention to detail, it adds a remarkable touch to Brussels's urban fabric.