Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Techcombank Headquarters Ho Chi Minh City / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Weerapon Singnoi

Text description provided by the architects. Building on the design for the Techcombank Headquarters in Hanoi, Foster + Partners has completed a new office tower for the company in Ho Chi Minh City. The 21-storey tower is organised around two approaches, programmatic – accommodating different tenants and uses – and environmental – a self-shading building that works with the tropical climate. The project aspires to LEED Platinum certification.

Techcombank Headquarters Ho Chi Minh City / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Weerapon Singnoi
Techcombank Headquarters Ho Chi Minh City / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Weerapon Singnoi

The footprint of the tower is defined by the site and the required setbacks. Located on a double-fronted plot, the main entrance is off Le Duan Boulevard and the second entrance is on Nguyen Du Street. Vertically, the tower is expressed as two blocks with the core located to the rear, facing the adjacent hotel. The recessed space between the two blocks houses the amenities floor for employees.

Techcombank Headquarters Ho Chi Minh City / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography
© Weerapon Singnoi
Techcombank Headquarters Ho Chi Minh City / Foster + Partners - Image 18 of 30

The design creates a light-filled and welcoming environment, with three central atria that rise to different heights. The first runs from the base to level 9, while the second and third reach the full height of the tower from levels 11 and 14. These void spaces provide visual connectivity and contain meeting space ‘pods’, coming together to encourage a collaborative and inclusive workplace culture.

Techcombank Headquarters Ho Chi Minh City / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Table, Windows, Facade, Chair, Beam
© Weerapon Singnoi
Techcombank Headquarters Ho Chi Minh City / Foster + Partners - Image 29 of 30

The edges of the floorplates follow a sawtooth pattern in response to the angle of the sun. The orientation of these edges allows the tower to effectively self-shade and creates a textural façade. One edge of the sawtooth faces the sun and is shaded using a screen, while the opposing face is clear glass as it does not receive direct sunlight, allowing a clear view of the city and surrounding areas.

Techcombank Headquarters Ho Chi Minh City / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Weerapon Singnoi

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Foster + Partners
