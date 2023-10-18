Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects

Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects

Save
Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects

Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, WindowsIshtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeIshtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailIshtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Interior Photography, BeamIshtika House / SPASM Design Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows
© Umang Shah

Text description provided by the architects. This unique project realizes itself as a negotiation between outward views and introverted planning. The project houses a multigenerational family and staff in a gated compound. The test was to have each living, sleeping, and entertainment space open to the outdoors without privacy loss. The principal big idea was to encircle the otherwise fragmented layout with a clean box-like veil of vertical brick jaali.

Save this picture!
Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Umang Shah
Save this picture!
Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Image 16 of 22
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Umang Shah

The center of the home is a three-floor tall courtyard void. This courtyard has a mesh pavilion to release the heat stack, hanging plants, a misting system, and a pergola to shade from the searing Ahmedabad sun. As a jaali, the brick veil allows air to flow through, facilitating convectional cross-ventilation and keeping the home breathing.

Save this picture!
Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Fence, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Umang Shah
Save this picture!
Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Image 22 of 22
Section JJ
Save this picture!
Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Umang Shah

Local stones, salvaged wood, and indigenous plants combine with retractable sliding shutters to operate the house like a living machine, protecting the living spaces from dust, rain, and arid hot winds. This home allows for the diagonal flow of filtered daylight through the year and movement, interwoven between indoor, outdoor, and in-between experiences.

Save this picture!
Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Umang Shah
Save this picture!
Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Image 17 of 22
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Interior Photography, Garden
© Umang Shah

Though the lot is rather tight and the home compact, it affords a rather pleasurable life in close connection with nature, making it an endearing success. A sense of domesticity and privacy is achieved much like the erstwhile Jaisalmer havelis.

Save this picture!
Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Umang Shah

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SPASM Design Architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Ishtika House / SPASM Design Architects" 18 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008362/ishtika-house-spasm-design-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags