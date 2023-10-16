Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Beam2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Beam2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: Baquio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  438
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Punto Dos Studio
  • Lead Architect: Jose Granda
Save this picture!
2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Punto Dos Studio
Diagrams
Diagrams
2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Punto Dos Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a single-family house in an urban context in the valleys of the city of Quito, Ecuador. The proposal is defined by two basic decisions, on one hand, establishing a harmonious relationship with a neighboring built project and on the other hand, promoting privacy so that spaces that do not require connection can function independently.

2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade, Beam, Deck, Patio, Courtyard
© Punto Dos Studio
2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, Deck
© Punto Dos Studio

To achieve this, both decisions are resolved in two equal blocks that are divided by a connecting axis that opens towards the other project. In each block, a "C" shape is used to close off the space that is not desired to be faced. This allows for zoning the service area towards the "C" shapes, creating a duality between blocks. Hence the name 2C.

2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Beam
© Punto Dos Studio
Site plan
2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Brick, Beam
© Punto Dos Studio

The ground floor of Block A houses the common and social uses of the family, the ground floor of Block B a bedroom that has a direct relationship with the neighboring project plus a collective wet zone. The upper floor in Block A houses the master bedroom without a relationship with the neighboring project, and Block B has two bedrooms that have a direct relationship with the neighboring project (grandmother, grandfather - grandchildren).

2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Punto Dos Studio
Upper floor plan

Finally, the vertical circulation is resolved in the connecting axis. As for its materiality, the project stands out for its focus on wood, this choice is not only based on the numerous advantages that wood offers, such as its versatility, resistance, and environmentally friendly character. It also seeks to rescue implicit values in traditional architecture, especially influenced by Japanese aesthetics.

2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Punto Dos Studio
Long section
2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Punto Dos Studio

The main structure of the project has been designed using laminated pine wood. The composite columns and beams have been carefully arranged to achieve structural balance and allow for the creation of 1.20-meter cantilevers. These cantilevers not only complement the design but also offer valuable protection to the wood, acting as a barrier against rain and sun.

2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Punto Dos Studio
Elevation
2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Closet, Door, Beam
© Punto Dos Studio

As for the facades, the choice of palm wood has significant advantages. The porous characteristic of this wood allows for better absorption of the applied lacquer, which contributes to prolonging its useful life and minimizing the required maintenance. Finally, metal functions as a complementary material to resolve joints, floor finishes, and solutions that contribute to the protection of the wood.

2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Punto Dos Studio
2C House / Baquio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Punto Dos Studio

