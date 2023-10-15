Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Germany
  5. IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group

IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group

Save
IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group

IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, ChairIDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, BedroomIDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, ShelvingIDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, WindowsIDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Renovation, Residential
Cologne, Germany
  • Architects: Demo Working Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  82
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jan Voigt
  • Lead Architects: Demo Working Group
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jan Voigt
Save this picture!
IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Jan Voigt

Text description provided by the architects. This project deals with the renovation of an apartment in a large-scale residential complex from the 1970s in the outskirts of Cologne. The apartment is inhabited by a family of four. With 82 m2 of living space, it is small by today‘s standards. Nowadays, 47 m2 per person are average in Germany. Our objective is to bring the apartment in line with contemporary spatial expectations. This invariably led to questions about standards of living, appropriateness and adaptability of existing structures in transformation scenarios.

Save this picture!
IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Countertop
© Jan Voigt
Save this picture!
IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Image 36 of 38
Plans
Save this picture!
IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Jan Voigt
Save this picture!
IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Jan Voigt

The apartment’s layout is defined by two distinct halves: one harboring the individual rooms and the other dedicated to family living. We kept the general layout of the apartment, but removed all non load-bearing walls. In their place, sliding partitions were introduced. The sliding doors are based on a system of T-slot aluminum profiles, typically employed in mechanical engineering. This transformation allows the apartment to assume different configurations: with the walls open, the children‘s rooms expand into the living space and the bathroom doubles as an open laundry room. Throughout the day, there is a constant flux between privacy and openness.

Save this picture!
IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Jan Voigt
Save this picture!
IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Interior Photography
© Jan Voigt
Save this picture!
IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Image 37 of 38
Isometric view
Save this picture!
IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jan Voigt

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cologne, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Demo Working Group
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBuildingsResidentialGermany

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBuildingsResidentialGermany
Cite: "IDK Apartment Renovation / Demo Working Group" 15 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008268/idk-apartment-renovation-demo-working-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags