World
LARL Building / PHD Architectes

LARL Building / PHD Architectes
LARL Building / PHD Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Julien Hourcade

LARL Building / PHD Architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Brick, Beam

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Architecture, Apartments, Office Buildings
Malakoff, France
LARL Building / PHD Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Julien Hourcade

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in downtown Malakoff, in the Square Pierre Larousse district. The building blends into the heterogeneous context of the neighborhood, which includes apartment buildings, townhouses, and artists' and craftsmen's studios, and blends into its surroundings as a result of two all-glass facades that reflect the urban landscape. The other two facades are timber-framed and covered in aluminum cladding.

LARL Building / PHD Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Julien Hourcade
LARL Building / PHD Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Julien Hourcade

The building's mass adapts to the dimensions of neighboring buildings. The business floors are laid out on a 10x10m square plan, stacked in a single volume from the basement to the ground floor (r+2), while the top floor, set back, is topped by a belvedere terrace topped by a planted pergola.

LARL Building / PHD Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Julien Hourcade
LARL Building / PHD Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Julien Hourcade

Enclosed by large sliding windows, the capable structure, built in raw concrete with film-coated wood panel formwork, is deliberately neutral, sized to the smallest detail. Columns and ceilings are left unfinished, integrating switchgear and light points; the floors, finished in quartz when the slabs were poured, integrate electrical outlets. Ceiling units are left unfinished and are connected to the roof-mounted air-to-air heat pump, which provides comfort in winter and summer.

LARL Building / PHD Architectes - Interior Photography, Beam
© Julien Hourcade
LARL Building / PHD Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Julien Hourcade
LARL Building / PHD Architectes - Image 19 of 25
1st Floor Plan

An open-ground garden runs along a 4m strip of the west facade, half at street level, the rest at basement level, offering light and views onto a planted patio. This garden crosses the plot, revealing, from the street, the vegetation of the large trees of Square Larousse, complemented by the project's terraced trees and the garden's large Scots pine.

LARL Building / PHD Architectes - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Julien Hourcade

This project reflects our agency's humanist and environmental approach. A generous, comfortable place to live, attentive to people and uses, designed and built with simplicity and rigor. The building can be adapted to multiple activities and is reversible over time. It's a low-tech, economic, and contextual project in the heart of the city, where architecture and landscape meet.

LARL Building / PHD Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Julien Hourcade

Project location

Address:92240 Malakoff, France

Philippe Dubus Architectes
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsOfficesOffice buildingsFrance

