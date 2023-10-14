Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

Save
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCasa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeCasa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior PhotographyCasa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - CountertopCasa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Ignacio Szulman arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nocito
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Matyser, Mosaicos Rossi
  • Lead Architects: Ignacio Szulman, Valentín Pedroza
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francisco Nocito
Save this picture!
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 14 of 18
Plan and view
Save this picture!
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography
© Francisco Nocito

Text description provided by the architects. The house to intervene, the pre-existence built, is a “chorizo” house, one of the most abundant patrimonies in the city of Buenos Aires. In this house, as usually happens in “chorizo” houses, a sequence of rooms are aligned and ventilated along a side patio.

Save this picture!
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Facade
© Francisco Nocito
Save this picture!
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 15 of 18
Plan and section
Save this picture!
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Francisco Nocito

The intervention consisted of creating two new courtyards in the built mass, two perforations that do not alter the sequence of rooms, but that provide air, light and different scales and nuances to the outdoor spaces. The original side courtyard of greater dimension and where more sun enters is maintained and these two, of different sizes, are added: one that looks like a double-height room to which the roof was removed and another smaller one with a glass enclosure that contains the staircase that leads to the first floor. 

Save this picture!
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Francisco Nocito
Save this picture!
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 16 of 18
Section
Save this picture!
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Countertop
© Francisco Nocito

To differentiate them from the rest and accentuate their exterior character, these rooms/patio are given a different materiality, leaving the brick walls in sight.  This exposed brick is configuring a series of layers as if it were the cut of an archaeological excavation. These new layers at times overlap with those of the old brick of the pre-built existence. The new and the old come closer, forming a new unity

Save this picture!
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Brick, Column
© Francisco Nocito
Save this picture!
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 17 of 18
Section
Save this picture!
Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Brick
© Francisco Nocito

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ignacio Szulman arquitecto
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto" [Casa Aguas Buenas / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto] 14 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008243/casa-aguas-buenas-ignacio-szulman-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags