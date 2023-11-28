How to Create a Cozy Winter-Ready Interior

Save this picture! Santa & Cole’s Cirio Chandelier warms up interiors with soft candle-like lighting. Image © Moiz

Lowering our body temperature and metabolism to preserve food and energy during a cold spell is not (yet) a skill humanity has learned. Human hibernation, however, is still a very real and natural reaction to life in seasonal climates. As the winter months begin, we start to nap more, crave fattier foods, long for the company of others, and, most of all, prepare cozy nests to snuggle into. In order to actively enjoy the cold, wet, and long-time dark periods of the year instead of just waiting for the sun to return, here are some useful ways to ensure our homes stay cozy.

Add light to the dark

We’re imprisoned in darkness for most of the day in winter, so subtle indirect lighting from wall, table or floor lamps, flickering candlelight or the soft glow of candle-like pendants like Santa & Cole’s Cirio Chandelier use pockets of warm light to create cozy corners. When daylight does come around, however, it’s important to make use of it while we can. Large unobstructed window frames let in as much light as possible, while – currently enjoying a resurgence due to their insulation properties – warm textured curtains enclose the room in comfort when drawn, as in the Puszczykowo No.05 house by Spacelab | Agnieszka Deptula Architekt.

Enclosed spaces

Although they remain popular, wide-open-plan spaces can often be an enemy to an otherwise cozy setting. Being able to open the doors and let the light, warmth and fresh air flow freely is idyllic in summer, but we prefer smaller spaces to tuck ourselves into when the temperature drops. Using architectural elements such as hidden double pocket doors like Double from ECLISSE, porous room dividing shelving or temporary screens like this curved wooden divider in the Nicolai Paris apartment by noa* architecture, all help make more changeable spaces.

Enclosed seating

By drawing seating plans with corners as opposed to linear arrangements, designers encourage more face-to-face communication and closer contact, while even when sitting alone, just the presence of an empty seat feels comforting – creating a smaller enclosed area within a larger space. If there’s little depth for an extra seating dimension, however, then more enclosed individual seats like large wing armchairs such as Folk – ‘a seat that hugs you’, as manufacturer Sancal describes it – allow users to tuck their whole bodies inside, holding in the warmth.

Cozy pockets

Energy efficiency is, especially in the current climate, the most important factor in deciding how to heat an interior. And while underfloor heating spreads the heat evenly and efficiently throughout the room, more traditional radiators and heaters can create hot pockets and cold zones in larger areas. When topped with cozy carpets or rugs, however, the efficiency of underfloor heating drops. Alternatively, when looking to specifically designate cozy areas of the home, the natural temperature inequality of radiators or fireplaces can be used as an advantage.

Panel show

There are more ways to generate warmth than just by adding heat. Wood is a perfect material for conducting and retaining heat, for example, thus its preferred use atop underfloor heating. But wood adds coziness even when its application is kept strictly visual. When installed in walls like at the South Villa penthouse apartment by ARRCC, or as a ceiling, like those of the Il Sereno Lago Di Como luxury hotel in Torno, Italy, wood paneling brings with it a cozy cabin atmosphere, while its insulation and acoustic properties add a calm and soothing ambiance.