Inclusive Design that Meets the Needs of an Aging Society

The world's population is undergoing a significant demographic transformation, with an increasingly larger portion of people reaching older ages. This has prompted governments to implement public policies aimed at promoting the well-being of the growing number of elderly individuals worldwide. Alongside this trend, there is a need to address special needs that extend beyond just the elderly population and encompass various age groups. Advancements in medical science have enabled many people with disabilities or special needs to lead fuller and more independent lives, contributing to a more inclusive society. This progress also places a crucial responsibility on architects and designers, who must create built environments that are genuinely inclusive, and capable of accommodating a wide diversity of individuals with specific medical needs and varying levels of mobility. This underscores the fundamental importance of universal design and accessibility principles.

In addition to private residences –which should be adapted to support daily life according to the occupants' needs–, nursing homes and elderly care facilities should create a welcoming and comfortable environment, reducing the possibility of accidents, especially in bathrooms. In hospitals, it is essential for spaces to be versatile enough to accommodate a variety of medical treatments and technologies while providing comfort and safety to patients. In rehabilitation clinics, facilities should be designed to support intensive therapy and recovery programs. Furthermore, it is vital to consider the well-being of both residents and the professionals who work in these settings.

Given the complexity of these demands, the design of care environments requires a careful and comprehensive approach, something that companies like HEWI strive to provide through products and solutions to enhance safety. Certain design elements can make environments safer and enable individuals with disabilities to have the autonomy to use the bathroom independently.

Often, however, accessories that promote safety and accessibility are seen as undesirable attachments that detract from the aesthetics of the room. The new S 900 Q accessories represent highly functional and versatile additions to HEWI's System 900, including towel rails, toilet roll holders, toilet brush units, and other essentials. Each component has been meticulously developed with attention to detail, allowing for integration and the ability to combine different elements. With its square design, it is marked by precisely defined radii and proportions, along with the same surfaces as the previous series, which relied on circular shapes. High-quality crystal glass inserts add an exciting element to its circular design, creating a feeling of transparency and lightness, and reflect the company's core approach, which prioritizes continuity, choice of materials and surfaces, while maintaining high design standards in all its products, from doors to the smallest accessories. To design an accessible and safe bathroom, there are certain details that must be taken into consideration:

Making Bathing Safer and More Comfortable

In shower areas, where the risk of falls is particularly high, safety measures play a critical role in protecting users. In addition to non-slip flooring, shower grab bars should be carefully designed with the specific purpose of providing a secure point of support during bathing, helping users maintain balance, and thus significantly reducing the danger of slips and falls in a moisture-prone environment.

Additionally, shower seats provide a stable surface for people to sit on during their showers, which is especially valuable for those who experience difficulties standing for extended periods. By combining these elements, it is possible to ensure that the bathing process is not only safe but also comfortable, making the environment accessible and enjoyable for all users.

Autonomy and Safety in Using Toilets and Sinks

Whether due to age or injury, users often require support to safely sit on (and stand up from) the toilet. Grab bars play a crucial role in preventing falls and injuries by providing a secure point of support, and ensuring that daily bathroom activities are carried out with confidence and safety.

Another element to consider is the sink. It should be constructed to withstand substantial loads and be strong enough to allow the user to lean on it and distribute their weight. Furthermore, providing enough space underneath for accommodating wheelchairs is also beneficial.

Incorporating Safety Elements Throughout the Whole Bathroom

Other accessories, such as soap dispensers, towel holders, and shelves, play an important role in organizing and enhancing the accessibility of the bathroom. They help keep essential items within reach and organized, contributing to a safer and more functional environment. For instance, a good soap dispenser prevents soap spills on the floor, reducing the risk of slips. However, it is also crucial that these components are reinforced and securely installed, as they may be used as support points in specific situations.

Inclusive and accessible bathroom design plays a vital role in promoting the safety, autonomy and well-being of users, regardless of age or special needs. To achieve this, it is important to properly specify products that meet these needs in a careful and aesthetically pleasing way, with a focus on functionality, durability and hygienic design.

