World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Colombia
  Morroplancho House / Capa Arquitectura

Morroplancho House / Capa Arquitectura

Morroplancho House / Capa Arquitectura

Morroplancho House / Capa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Retiro, Colombia
  • Architects: Capa Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3229 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mateo Soto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acercode, Arkos, Edificar +, Perceptual
  • Lead Architects: Juan Pablo Ramos Gaviria - Catalina Patiño Lugo
  • Idea: Luisa Fernanda Amaya, Sebastian Muñoz
  • Project: Lina Upegui, Camila Florez
  • Structural Engineers: Pendulo
  • Landscaping: Urreta Paisaje
  • Program: Single family house
  • City: Retiro
  • Country: Colombia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Morroplancho House / Capa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
Facade

Text description provided by the architects. The profile of this house outlines the mountains of the landscape that surround it. Peaks of different heights delimit the spaces inside.

Morroplancho House / Capa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The Morroplancho house, on a single level, wants to be close to its landscape to be able to appreciate it at different times; In this way, the house unfolds in an L shape and is filled with openings.

Morroplancho House / Capa Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, Beam
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
Section A-A
Section A-A

It is a piece without leading facades, with subtle details; round windows, and extracted trapezoids. Its materiality is in opaque and reddish bricks, intertwined and woven.

Morroplancho House / Capa Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
Section C-C
Section C-C
Morroplancho House / Capa Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Chair
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

The artisanal work of the brick aims to take up aspects of our culture; displaced bricks that generate different textures, clay blocks that generate warmth to the interior, and bricks that make reddish mountains. The Montaña house is a house of mud, wood, and glass.

Morroplancho House / Capa Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

