Morroplancho House / Capa Arquitectura

+ 11

Houses • Retiro, Colombia Architects: Capa Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3229 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Mateo Soto

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Acercode , Arkos , Edificar + , Perceptual

Lead Architects: Juan Pablo Ramos Gaviria - Catalina Patiño Lugo

Idea: Luisa Fernanda Amaya, Sebastian Muñoz

Project: Lina Upegui, Camila Florez

Structural Engineers: Pendulo

Landscaping: Urreta Paisaje

Program: Single family house

City: Retiro

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. The profile of this house outlines the mountains of the landscape that surround it. Peaks of different heights delimit the spaces inside.

The Morroplancho house, on a single level, wants to be close to its landscape to be able to appreciate it at different times; In this way, the house unfolds in an L shape and is filled with openings.

It is a piece without leading facades, with subtle details; round windows, and extracted trapezoids. Its materiality is in opaque and reddish bricks, intertwined and woven.

The artisanal work of the brick aims to take up aspects of our culture; displaced bricks that generate different textures, clay blocks that generate warmth to the interior, and bricks that make reddish mountains. The Montaña house is a house of mud, wood, and glass.