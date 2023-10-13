Morroplancho House / Capa Arquitectura

-
Architects: Capa Arquitectura
- Area: 3229 ft²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Mateo Soto
-
Manufacturers: Acercode, Arkos, Edificar +, Perceptual
-
Lead Architects: Juan Pablo Ramos Gaviria - Catalina Patiño Lugo
- Idea: Luisa Fernanda Amaya, Sebastian Muñoz
- Project: Lina Upegui, Camila Florez
- Structural Engineers: Pendulo
- Landscaping: Urreta Paisaje
- Program: Single family house
- City: Retiro
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. The profile of this house outlines the mountains of the landscape that surround it. Peaks of different heights delimit the spaces inside.
The Morroplancho house, on a single level, wants to be close to its landscape to be able to appreciate it at different times; In this way, the house unfolds in an L shape and is filled with openings.
It is a piece without leading facades, with subtle details; round windows, and extracted trapezoids. Its materiality is in opaque and reddish bricks, intertwined and woven.
The artisanal work of the brick aims to take up aspects of our culture; displaced bricks that generate different textures, clay blocks that generate warmth to the interior, and bricks that make reddish mountains. The Montaña house is a house of mud, wood, and glass.