Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Interiors
  4. Germany
  5. The Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten

The Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten

Save
The Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten

The Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, WindowsThe Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingThe Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Countertop, BrickThe Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, ShelvingThe Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Interiors, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Berlin, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Countertop, Brick
© Robert Rieger

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment uses strong colors, natural materials, precise planning, contrasts of cool and warm – and a few surprises. By locating a single but complex green millwork box at the center of the long apartment, circulation can flow around all sides and the design makes the most of existing material conditions. The palette of rich colors and materials contrasts with neutral raw concrete walls and ceilings to harmonize cool and warm.

Save this picture!
The Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Robert Rieger
Save this picture!
The Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows
© Robert Rieger

Before Ester Bruzkus Architekten transformed the top-floor apartment into a cozy home for a Berlin couple living a vegan lifestyle, the empty apartment had floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides and exposed concrete walls on the other sides.

Save this picture!
The Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Shelving
© Robert Rieger

It was raw and cool and open - and there was something nice about that to hold onto in the new design. So rather than create a series of conventional rooms that would close off the sense of openness, a single millwork box was positioned away from the walls to make rooms between it and the existing walls.

Save this picture!
The Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Image 23 of 23
Axonometric

The box, lacquered in a deep green, works with warm gold violets and brown tones to play off the cool concrete ceiling and wall, contrasting materials and colors, and carefully crafted details to make a home that is at once cool and cozy.

Save this picture!
The Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door
© Robert Rieger

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ester Bruzkus Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsDetailDecoration & OrnamentGermany
Cite: "The Green Box / Ester Bruzkus Architekten" 12 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008079/the-green-box-ester-bruzkus-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact Kitchens

Check the latest Compact Kitchens

Top #Tags