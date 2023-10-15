Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. KaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten

KaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten

KaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten

KaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, TableKaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairKaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Chair, TableKaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, WindowsKaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - More Images+ 4

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Detail, Decoration & Ornament, Coffee Shop Interiors
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: Ester Bruzkus Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Robert Rieger
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fornace Brioni, Nendo
  • Lead Architects: Ester Bruzkus & Peter Greenberg
KaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Robert Rieger
KaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Table
© Robert Rieger

Text description provided by the architects. The café, located on the top floor of Berlin’s KaDeWe, is a play of materials, textures, colors, and forms. The project is intended as a delicious trifle that combines contrasts of smooth and textured, refined and raw, natural and synthetic, glossy and matte, muted and bright, traditional and new.

KaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Image 8 of 9
Axonometric

The design offsets cool stainless steel, mirrored metals, and glossy orange and lavender powder coats with two types of warm and natural terra cotta tiles. Both the marbled tiles on the walls and the fluted tiles on the counter are from the tile manufacturer Fornace Brioni. Unlike the crisp machine-aesthetic of the metals that are used, the terra cotta tiles are made by expert hand-crafting techniques that produce a unique marbled surface by mixing different clays. “We like to mix and match in unexpected combinations,” explains Ester Bruzkus.

KaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© Robert Rieger
KaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography
© Robert Rieger

The result attempts to resolve some themes of contemporary design to bring together opposites - natural and artificial, colorful and muted, hand-crafted and machined – in order to make a fun place to get a cup of coffee when you are shopping at the KaDeWe.

KaDeWe Café Berlin / Ester Bruzkus Architekten - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Robert Rieger

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Berlin, Germany

Ester Bruzkus Architekten
Top #Tags