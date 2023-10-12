What is Peatland: A Powerful Carbon Store and Ecosystem

Save this picture! Minghu Park / Turenscape. Photo Courtesy of Turenscape

A type of wetland that provides an incredible carbon-storing capacity. This could be an excellent way to describe a peatland. Found in practically every climate zone in the world, this type of ecosystem is much more than this short description, as it plays an important role in mitigating the climate crisis. But what is it, and how can we use it responsibly?

In highly waterlogged terrains characterized by minimal oxygen content in the soil, the breakdown of organic matter becomes a formidable challenge. Partially decomposed plant material accumulates steadily over thousands of years, creating the ideal scenario for peat to emerge. It can reach staggering depths of 30 meters, due to the fact that the organic constituents –because of their state of incomplete decomposition– do not release carbon into the atmosphere. Interestingly, while peatlands occupy a mere 3% of the Earth's land area, they serve as a repository for a staggering 30% of the planet's carbon. This striking statistic underscores their capacity to stockpile carbon at a rate 15 times greater than forests per square meter. [1]

In this way, they are significant in combating the climate crisis because storing carbon helps mitigate the rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide, a primary driver of global warming. By capturing and storing carbon in natural reservoirs like forests, oceans, and peatlands, we can reduce greenhouse gas concentrations, slow temperature increases, and limit the adverse effects of climate change, including extreme weather events, sea-level rise, and disruptions to ecosystems and human societies.

But how can we accurately describe peatlands? According to the International Peatland Society, they "are terrestrial wetland ecosystems in which waterlogged conditions prevent plant material from fully decomposing. Consequently, the production of organic matter exceeds its decomposition, which results in a net accumulation of peat. In cool climates, peatland vegetation is mostly made up of Sphagnum mosses, sedges and shrubs and are the primary builder of peat, whereas in warmer climates graminoids and woody vegetation provide most of the organic matter."

Peatlands are therefore able to foster a diverse and distinct array of ecosystems and wildlife on a global scale. The abundance and variety of organisms found in these ecosystems can be exceptional at the microcosmic level of individual peatland locales. For all these reasons, we must be able to look at these landscapes with different eyes and appreciate them. It is essential that any spatial interventions in peatlands are careful with the soil and don't interfere with its cycles. By integrating peatland preservation into their designs, architects can contribute to the broader goal of environmental stewardship and combatting climate change. After all, by using this natural system wisely, it is possible to bring various other benefits that can even go back to architecture itself, such as energy and heating sources.

[1] Source: "A community-led research initiative for a productive landscape abstract", by Stefan Lengen, Ali Shaw & Mert Özbolat da The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL (UK), available at Emerging voices on new architectural ecologies.

