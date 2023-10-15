Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch

House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, BeamHouse on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, BeamHouse on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows, BeamHouse on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, HandrailHouse on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Cascais, Portugal
  • Architecture And Interior Design: Par Plataforma de Arquitectura + Rita Alves March
  • Engineering: Eng Abílio Neves
  • Contractor: FlatW
  • Carpenteer: Wewood
  • City: Cascais
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Beam
© JCS photography

Text description provided by the architects. In the ancient center of a village by the sea, a centenary house was built leaning against the medieval defensive wall. This building grew by adding and suppressing spaces to the depth of the old wall, which was the starting point of the project. The intervention did not intend to sum area to the existing, but to invent new spaces inside the building, while convoking its own medieval spirit.

House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© JCS photography
House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Image 25 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Windows, Beam
© JCS photography

All rooms received a new role. A kitchen inhabited a generous room, with cabinets that add depth to the wall and counters that recess, in a succession of arches and niches. From the reunion of three rooms, a double-height library was born, linking two floors in its volume through a playful brass stair. New space connections were created to bring fluidity and natural light to the communal rooms, while the private rooms improved the feeling of intimacy. Fireplaces and candle lights warm all of the rooms, in a sustainable and comfortable way.

House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© JCS photography
House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Shelving
© JCS photography

The material solutions reinforced the medieval spirit of the project: counters, benchs, showers and basins were shaped in massive limestone elements; exposed solid wood boards were used in the ceilings, doors and shutters; all hardware and hanging rods are in natural brass; stuccos and paints are lime based; and the windows present slim iron frames.

House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Stairs, Door, Handrail
© JCS photography

The furniture was designed or selected specifically to strengthen the project, especially the heavy elements of solid wood.

House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
© JCS photography
House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Image 26 of 28
Plan - First floor
House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© JCS photography

In result, the project combines the excellence of the ancestral natural materials and constructive systems, while achieving a lightful, inviting and amusing house.

House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Sink
© JCS photography

Project gallery

About this office
PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura
Office
Rita Alves M arch
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House on the City Walls / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch" [Casa na Muralha / PAr Plataforma de ARquitectura + Rita Alves M arch] 15 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags