Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU

Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU

Save
Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU

Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CityscapeDomino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CityscapeDomino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, BeamDomino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Exterior Photography, Beam, SteelDomino Sugar Refinery / PAU - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Adaptive Reuse, Retail
Brooklyn, United States
  • Client: Two Trees Management
  • Structural Engineering: Silman
  • Interior Architects: Dencity Works Architecture
  • City: Brooklyn
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Max Touhey

Text description provided by the architects. Like the Brooklyn Navy Yard and Industry City, the Domino Sugar Refinery will soon return to life as the nerve center of a new working waterfront. An industrial urban landmark constructed by Henry Havemeyer, the building long dominated both Brooklyn’s skyline and economy.

Save this picture!
Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Max Touhey

The structure was built to consolidate three functions inside three conjoined buildings—the filtering, panning, and finishing of sugar—that required the use of enormous equipment housed in cavernous, multistory spaces purposefully obscured by the repetitive punched arch windows in the masonry. Although these windows were misaligned across the four facades, together they give the entire structure a singular, monumental appearance, crowned by the muscular smokestack on the west elevation built out of radial brick.

Save this picture!
Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Max Touhey

In 2017 PAU started the design for adaptive reuse of the Refinery building, intended to be the crown jewel of the new mixed-use neighborhood, according to the master plan conceived by founder Vishaan Chakrabarti, complete with an activated mix of creative office space, market-rate and affordable housing, neighborhood retail, and community facilities. PAU was tasked with creating open architecture that seamlessly connects the existing neighborhood to the recaptured waterfront a quarter-mile long. The result is a state-of-the-art, 425,000-square-foot workspace housed within a beautiful, idiosyncratic urban artifact that is unique to post-industrial Williamsburg, offering a singular experience for its inhabitants and the larger community alike.

Save this picture!
Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Max Touhey
Save this picture!
Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Beam
© Max Touhey

Rather than navigating the misaligned floors and window sills across the combined masonry shell, PAU adopted a different approach: nesting a brand-new building into the existing envelope, with a 10- to 12-foot gap between the new and the old. By pulling back from the original walls, ideal and standardized floor heights can be achieved, creating best-in-class office space that is designed to meet the needs of new tenants.

Save this picture!
Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Exterior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Max Touhey

The array of historic windows, uninterrupted by interior partitions, reveal expansive views of Manhattan while allowing the extant structure to be appreciated in an unobstructed form. The light and airy perimeter provides a unique experience and enhances natural light penetration into the core. Rising above and in celebration of the historic structure will be a new glass barrel vault, echoing the American Round Arch Style and singular muscular form in which the original Refinery was rendered.

Save this picture!
Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Max Touhey
Save this picture!
Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Max Touhey

On the ground floor, the windows will be transformed into doors to create a porous enfilade, allowing pedestrians to pass through the Refinery from Kent Avenue into a public foyer to Domino Park.

Save this picture!
Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Max Touhey

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Domino Sugar Park, 1200 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PAU
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCommercial ArchitectureRetailUnited States
Cite: "Domino Sugar Refinery / PAU" 09 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007905/domino-sugar-refinery-pau> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags