Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Tree House / FB+ estudio

Tree House / FB+ estudio

Save
Tree House / FB+ estudio

Tree House / FB+ estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestTree House / FB+ estudio - Exterior Photography, BeamTree House / FB+ estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamTree House / FB+ estudio - Interior Photography, BeamTree House / FB+ estudio - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Loja, Ecuador
  • Architects: FB+ estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolás Provoste
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  SketchUp, Archicad, Aserrio El Bosque, Kubiec
  • Design & Construction: Freddy Bonilla, María Paula Armijos
  • Plans: Mateo Figueroa, Ma. Belén Oviedo
  • Illustrations: Ma. Belén Oviedo
  • Furniture: Johanna Lozano
  • Metalworks: Pedro Morocho
  • Woodworks: Andrés Cazar
  • Collaborators: Pablo Valarezo, Javier y Ricardo
  • Kitchen : Alexander Lozano, Freddy Bonilla
  • City: Loja
  • Country: Ecuador
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Provoste

Text description provided by the architects. The project seeks to provide a refuge for the family that inhabits it (1 couple and 2 children), who frequently camp in the pine forest where it is located; we chose 5 trees, which we connected with metal beams (painted pink - color theory), to generate the structure of the floor and the roof respectively, thus creating 2 habitable levels: the transverse slope of the terrain generated the Ground Floor-viewpoint, where it is also the BBQ area, with a clay kitchen "molded" into the natural slope of the land. 

Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Provoste
Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Image 25 of 31
Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Nicolás Provoste

The ground floor where the housing program is developed (cooking, living, sleeping, and looking), have masonry made of pine "quarries" attached to a wooden structure; it has a preparation counter and a stove for cooking; a sofa bed and a wood-burning stove-fireplace that generates internal heat; above the sofa bed there is a bunk bed of 4.5 m2 that occupies the double height generated by the inclination of the roof, from where you rest, play, and admire the external landscape. 

Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Nicolás Provoste
Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Image 27 of 31
Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, Windows
© Nicolás Provoste

In the external back part, the bathroom was located where rainwater collected from the roof is recirculated. 

Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam, Windows
© Nicolás Provoste
Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Image 28 of 31
Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Nicolás Provoste

Not intervening in the natural terrain, but suspending the house in the trees was the main strategy, for which the supports of the metal structure of the floor and the roof were the first steps of the design, investigating references for anchoring to a living tree, where we chose the least damaging one, attaching ourselves to each one with a system of clamps, simulating the spurs used for tree climbing. 

Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nicolás Provoste
Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nicolás Provoste

An external terrace wraps around one of the corners of the house, facing the lateral landscape that emerges between the mountains of the Loja Valley; for the handrails and stairs, we recycled logs from the area intertwined with vegetable fiber.

Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest, Windows
© Nicolás Provoste
Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Image 26 of 31
Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Provoste

Protecting the family's fire has been the main challenge of this project, time passes and the house continues to age gracefully alongside the pines that support it, enduring the harsh climate and the slow growth of the trees, between winds and terrestrial tides.

Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Image 31 of 31
Save this picture!
Tree House / FB+ estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Nicolás Provoste

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FB+ estudio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Tree House / FB+ estudio" [Casa del árbol / FB+ estudio] 07 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007886/tree-house-fb-plus-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags