Pulse Sportswear Store / Sobchenko Architects

Design Team: Sobchenko Architects

City: Kyiv

Country: Ukraine

PULSE: Where minimalist design meets the energy of sportswear - PULSE is not just another store; it's a space crafted with aesthetics and a deep understanding of materials. PULSE offers a new approach to how a sportswear store looks, feels, and functions.

The project is rooted in a minimalist style, choosing only two primary materials—concrete and polished metal. This choice is deliberate; it reflects the central theme of the project—dynamics. The architecture of the space is designed in a way that makes it seem as if the entire store is in motion as if the area is surging forward, mirroring the dynamic nature of sports. The color scheme remains subdued and natural, allowing the rawness of polished metal and pure concrete to speak for themselves. This choice is not just aesthetic; it also encompasses lifestyle, mood, and, undoubtedly, context—especially considering the current situation in Kyiv.

PULSE acknowledges the world beyond its walls by integrating a "Military Zone" into its space. In this zone, genuine 120mm ammunition crates are used as shoe stands. This inclusion is not merely a nod to current events but a testament to their impact on our lives. Light fixtures enable you to see yourself in the best light, while mirrors strategically placed throughout the space amplify its dimensions. Underneath the stairs is a "Green Zone" featuring unusual plants like succulents, aloe, and cacti. These plants' sharp forms perfectly harmonize with the store's overall theme of dynamic tension. The store also offers a rack of sports water bottles as gifts for future customers. The second floor deserves special attention, thanks to its decor featuring uniquely shaped natural stones and mirrors, creating a surreal experience. Here, too, comfortable fitting rooms are located.

PULSE is not just a retail project; it's a manifesto encapsulated in metal and concrete. It speaks of energy, movement, struggle, and transformation. With meticulous attention to detail, every aspect of the store is unique and customized. PULSE is not just fashionable; it sets the trend.