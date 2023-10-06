Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE

+ 29

Associate Architect: TLA

Fluid And Thermal Engineering: BETSO

Acoustic Engineer: Pialot Escande

Kitchen Engineer: Ingecor

VRD: SEIRI

Environmental Engineer : Aubaine

Landscaper: ESKIS Paysage

Economy And Opc: BPTEC

City: Castelnau-le-Lez

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Our ambition is to create an educational building rooted in its environment, comfortable, and pleasant, and that fully integrates the environmental preoccupations set in the brief. Accessible to all, it will provide a generous space to teach and a powerful tool for attentive and inventive pedagogy.

Contextually, our project is drawn up from the geometry of the site in order to offer a compact and low-rise building that integrates perfectly into its environment.

The basement of the building matches the boundaries of the site in order to form a protective envelope that sanctifies the internal spaces of the school. Blending the totality of the programs it bounds them easily and comfortably, allowing its center to contain the generous outdoor courts that ensure a kind and convenient visibility as well as appropriate sun exposure, freshness, and sun shade.

Therefore, our project resumes the concept of microclimatic envelope applied to the characteristics of the Mediterranean climate: an efficient concept that preserves freshness. The technical and constructive solutions that have been developed were intended to optimize the financial envelope and reduce maintenance costs.