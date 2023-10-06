Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, FacadeJacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, FacadeJacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairJacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gymnasium, Educational Architecture, Schools
Castelnau-le-Lez, France
  • Associate Architect: TLA
  • Fluid And Thermal Engineering: BETSO
  • Acoustic Engineer: Pialot Escande
  • Kitchen Engineer: Ingecor
  • VRD: SEIRI
  • Environmental Engineer : Aubaine
  • Landscaper: ESKIS Paysage
  • Economy And Opc: BPTEC
  • City: Castelnau-le-Lez
  • Country: France
Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

Text description provided by the architects. Our ambition is to create an educational building rooted in its environment, comfortable, and pleasant, and that fully integrates the environmental preoccupations set in the brief. Accessible to all, it will provide a generous space to teach and a powerful tool for attentive and inventive pedagogy.

Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Image 27 of 34
Axonometry

Contextually, our project is drawn up from the geometry of the site in order to offer a compact and low-rise building that integrates perfectly into its environment.

Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Image 29 of 34
Longitudinal Section

The basement of the building matches the boundaries of the site in order to form a protective envelope that sanctifies the internal spaces of the school. Blending the totality of the programs it bounds them easily and comfortably, allowing its center to contain the generous outdoor courts that ensure a kind and convenient visibility as well as appropriate sun exposure, freshness, and sun shade.

Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography, Chair
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT
Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Interior Photography
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

Therefore, our project resumes the concept of microclimatic envelope applied to the characteristics of the Mediterranean climate: an efficient concept that preserves freshness. The technical and constructive solutions that have been developed were intended to optimize the financial envelope and reduce maintenance costs.

Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Marie-Caroline LUCAT

Project location

Address:34170 Castelnau-le-Lez, France

BPA ARCHITECTURE
Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance

Cite: "Jacques Chirac School & Gymnasium / BPA ARCHITECTURE" 06 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags