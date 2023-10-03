Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture

Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture

Save
Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture

Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsMount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsMount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Lighting, Chair, WindowsMount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Windows, Chair, BeamMount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Residential
Wimberley, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Leonid Furmansky

Text description provided by the architects. After years of weekend visits and time spent getting to know their site, the client’s main charge was to realize a house that would allow them to use and enjoy the land to its fullest. Located in the rolling landscape of Wimberley, Texas, it was only natural to take advantage of the miniature plateaus contained within the 22-acre lot. These “land shelves” span across the site in the east-west direction making them an ideal platform for a house that takes advantage of both solar and wind orientation.

Save this picture!
Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonid Furmansky
Save this picture!
Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Leonid Furmansky
Save this picture!
Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Image 29 of 30
Plan

The house is organized in a linear fashion along a primary narrow land shelf between a beautiful tree-covered hillside and the open rolling hills. The program is divided into thickened walls which are intended to collect private areas and enclose the storage zones needed in the house.

Save this picture!
Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Lighting, Chair, Windows
© Leonid Furmansky
Save this picture!
Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Leonid Furmansky
Save this picture!
Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Windows
© Leonid Furmansky

Low-lying roofs follow the contours of the site and span from one thickened wall to the next. These overhangs are calibrated for passive solar heating in the winter and full shade from the summer sun.

Save this picture!
Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Leonid Furmansky

The volume containing the owners’ suite steps down the site, creating a sense of enclosure for the outdoor living spaces and a private enclosed garden. Ultimately, the thickened walls used to organize the program create interior spaces unobstructed by structure or partitions, allowing the house to be easily penetrated by breezes, filled with natural daylight, and open to the views available on the site.

Save this picture!
Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Leonid Furmansky

The materiality of the project is concentrated, regional, and meant to provide comfort and shelter when the elements are extreme, yet their solidity dissolves when the house is opened up.

Save this picture!
Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonid Furmansky

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Matt Fajkus Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialUnited States
Cite: "Mount Sharp Residence / Matt Fajkus Architecture " 03 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007705/mount-sharp-residence-matt-fajkus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags