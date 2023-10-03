Exelmans Michel-Ange Building / Stefan Architecture

+ 19

​Nestled in the heart of the historic 16th arrondissement of Paris, at the intersection of Boulevard Exelmans and Rue Michel-Ange, this ten-story building occupies a privileged position within a corner plot. ​On one side, it’s next to a six-story Parisian-style building dating back to 1912, designed by the architect Lucien Demenais. On the other side, a ten-story building, designed by Pierre Puccinelli built in 1972, presents a dynamic composition with protruding volumes onto the street. The true complexity of this project lies in creating an architectural template that restores a harmonious continuity between these two entities.

​The architectural concept for this building embraces the continuity of horizontal lines stretching along the two main thoroughfares. Its curved silhouette softens the imposing impression of a ten-story corner building. ​At the ground level, a transparent base, punctuated by pillars, forms the foundation of the building and houses a restaurant. On the upper floors, a series of varied curves, interspersed with projections and randomly placed openings, imbue the asymmetrical façade with dynamism. A similarly random system of openings creates a dynamic volumetric composition, lending an animated aspect to the building. This structure serves as an articulation element, creating a smooth transition between its two neighbors. The street-facing façade, clad in Krion panels, boasts a unique texture with a matte and silky finish, reminiscent of the appearance of limestone, reminding us of Haussmannian architecture.

Natural light takes center stage in the design and arrangement of openings, flooding the apartments with light through large windows following the curves of the building's plan. Numerous glass windows of varying sizes and glass railings on the terraces establish a dialogue between the interior and exterior, offering unobstructed views of the streets and the surrounding neighborhood. In addition to its aesthetic aspect, this project also presents an important technical aspect. The structure of this building, located in close proximity to Exelmans metro station, required special engineering. The foundations and basements of the building come into contact with the metro tunnels and sanitation infrastructure. To counteract vibrations, a system of anti-vibration pads has been installed between the upper part of the building and its infrastructure, ensuring the comfort of occupants on the upper floors, who do not perceive any disturbances.

​Two types of housing are present in this project. The first two levels of the building accommodate social housing, while the upper floors are reserved for apartments open for home ownership. From the third to the tenth floor, these apartments enjoy stunning views of the surrounding neighborhood. The top and final floor features an exposed metal structure and is crowned with a green roof. The residence on this floor is surrounded by a terrace with a privileged view and even includes an outdoor swimming pool.