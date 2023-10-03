Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio

+ 15

Project Collaborator: Ary Altman, Lucas Jalife, Sofia Planell

Construction Phase: Marina Benbaali, Yvanna Herbé, Pierre Escobar

Program / Use / Building Function: House

City: Houilles

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The project started with a wish from the client to create more space for the living floor of their house. The 1,5-meter level difference between the living room and the garden, which was at first seen as a constraint, became a source of inspiration to create a large room at the floor level of the garden but at the ceiling level of the living floor, integrating both spaces, but keeping them separate at the same time

This process resulted in a volume of 7/5/4 meters totally open to the garden with a fully openable accordion door and offering the living floor a balcony relative to the new space.

With an entire window façade, able to open and close completely, the relation between the interior and exterior became evident and real, leaving behind the old situation of a small staircase and door that connected both spaces.

This room, with no specific function but one of offering freedom of life, becomes an inside-outside space, with a strong connection both to the garden and the house.