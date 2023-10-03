Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio

Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio

Save
Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio

Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeInside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingInside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingInside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, CountertopInside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Houilles, France
  • Project Collaborator: Ary Altman, Lucas Jalife, Sofia Planell
  • Construction Phase: Marina Benbaali, Yvanna Herbé, Pierre Escobar
  • Program / Use / Building Function: House
  • City: Houilles
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tim Van De Velde

Text description provided by the architects. The project started with a wish from the client to create more space for the living floor of their house. The 1,5-meter level difference between the living room and the garden, which was at first seen as a constraint, became a source of inspiration to create a large room at the floor level of the garden but at the ceiling level of the living floor, integrating both spaces, but keeping them separate at the same time

Save this picture!
Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Tim Van De Velde
Save this picture!
Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows
© Tim Van De Velde
Save this picture!
Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Tim Van De Velde

This process resulted in a volume of 7/5/4 meters totally open to the garden with a fully openable accordion door and offering the living floor a balcony relative to the new space.

Save this picture!
Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - Image 17 of 20
Axo

With an entire window façade, able to open and close completely, the relation between the interior and exterior became evident and real, leaving behind the old situation of a small staircase and door that connected both spaces.

Save this picture!
Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Sofa
© Tim Van De Velde
Save this picture!
Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© Tim Van De Velde

This room, with no specific function but one of offering freedom of life, becomes an inside-outside space, with a strong connection both to the garden and the house.

Save this picture!
Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tim Van De Velde

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio
Office

Materials

GlassSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
Cite: "Inside Outside Room / l'atelier Nomadic Architecture Studio" 03 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007683/inside-outside-room-latelier-nomadic-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags