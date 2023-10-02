Regional Modernism in Bangladesh: The Architecture of Muzharul Islam

Save this picture! Art Institute Dhaka / Muzharul Islam. Image © Rossi101

For the Indian subcontinent, the mid-1900s marked a transformative period, brimming with turmoil and hope. Leaving a century of British rule, India and the newly formed countries of Pakistan and Bangladesh held onto an optimistic vision of a transformed society. The newfound independence invited the international Modernist movement to envision a fresh identity for the nations. Spearheading the movement in Bangladesh was the architect Muzharul Islam whose work continues to influence contemporary Bangladeshi architecture.

In the years following World War II, the Modernist Movement in architecture gained momentum worldwide, its central tenet being functionalism. It aimed to create architecture that was accessible, practical, and responsive to the evolving needs of society. The movement prioritized Bangladeshi's unique needs and allowed the country to participate on an equal footing with industrialized nations. The architectural evolution in Bangladesh depicts a blend of modernist ideals with rich cultural and historical heritage.

Modernism in Bangladesh finds its origins in the broader cultural and intellectual upheaval known as the "Bengal Renaissance." This movement spanned from the late 18th century to the early 20th century and ushered in a redefinition of ideas of liberalism and modernity. British colonial rule substantially impacted the architecture of Bangladesh, with neo-classical and neo-gothic styles dominating public buildings. The period following the country's independence was marked by a desire for progress, fertile for the emergence of a localized form of modernism.

Muzharul Islam was a Bangladeshi architect, urban planner, educator, and activist, and is regarded as a pioneer of regional modernism in South Asia. His style and influence dominated the architectural scene in Bangladesh during the 1960s and 1970s, exemplifying a localized take on modernist ideals. In the span of four decades, he designed and built universities, large-scale housing, government buildings, institutions, and numerous residences. Islam's legacy extends not only through his diverse body of work but also through his role in inviting architects like Louis Kahn, Richard Neutra, Stanley Tigerman, Paul Rudolph, Robert Boughey, and Konstantinos Doxiadis to contribute to the built landscape of Bangladesh. His impact is felt far beyond his time, as he remains the most influential architect in the country's history.

Islam's career began in 1953 in a critical moment of Bangladesh re-defining its architectural identity. With an engineering background from Calcutta University and architectural training from Oregon University in the United States, the architect sought to challenge the prevailing practices of engineers and establish a distinctive architectural identity for his country. His earliest projects questioned the fundamentals of housing and urban planning in Bangladesh. Islam's design philosophy was deeply rooted in his commitment to societal change and ethical practice. The philosophies behind his architecture allowed it to be more than a building; a vehicle for the transformation of society. Islam challenged the notion that modernism equated to Westernization, demonstrating that modernist architecture could be informed by local traditions and community needs. Through his work, modernism became a vehicle for “overcoming colonial rupture” and returning to the roots of Bangladesh.

One of Muzharul Islam’s most notable works in his career was the Faculty of Fine Arts at Shahbagh. Initially appearing international in style, the building depicts architectural adaptations tailored to the tropical climate of Bangladesh. The Faculty of Fine Arts is often credited as the harbinger of Bangladeshi modernism, synthesizing modern architectural language with climate-responsive and site-conscious design principles. The structure emphasized modernist minimalism and rejected commonly used ornamental references to Mughal and Indo-Saracenic architecture. This approach served as a critique of the politicized version of the religion Islam that had become a state instrument for shaping a religious image of the country. By abstracting his designs through a modernist lens, the architect aimed to disassociate architecture from the political associations of instrumental religion.

Another example of Islam's iconic creations is the National Library of Bangladesh, completed in 1958. The building similarly blends regional elements with modernist design principles. It features open courtyards, latticed screens, and traditional brickwork designed to provide aesthetic appeal and natural ventilation, crucial considerations in Dhaka's hot and humid climate. The concept of the "pavilion" was a recurring theme in his work, evident in both his small and large-scale buildings. Long before sustainability became a buzzword in architecture, Muzharul Islam incorporated eco-friendly features into his designs, making his work relevant in the face of climate change challenges. His commitment to climate-responsive architecture, combined with a deep understanding of local materials and craftsmanship, set him apart as an architect dedicated to creating spaces rooted in regional traditions.

Muzharul Islam's work epitomizes the concept of regional modernism in South Asia. His innovative approach, firmly grounded in the local context, has left a memorable mark on Bangladesh's built environment. His legacy continues to inspire architects to create spaces that are not only functional and aesthetically pleasing but also accessible, culturally meaningful, and environmentally responsible. As South Asia continues to evolve, the architecture of Muzharul Islam serves as a timeless reminder of the power of design to transcend boundaries and connect people to their roots.

