Geometric Shapes and Metallic Accents: A Timeless Approach to Bathroom Design

Timeless design possesses qualities that resonate with people on a fundamental level, whether through its simplicity, functionality, emotional impact, or adaptability. It continues to captivate and inspire indefinitely, remaining relevant and cherished across generations. This is the primary ambition of any designer, to endure through their creations over time. Philippe Starck, the renowned French designer, has long been at the forefront of the design world. He emphasizes that "The keywords for the future and ecology are longevity, transmission and heritage." His designs aim to go beyond mere aesthetics, incorporating a commitment to timelessness and a dedication to environmentally conscious practices.

Designed by Starck, the AXOR Suite basins and bathtub aim to achieve a fusion of timeless design, personalization, and durability, placing emphasis on quality materials and sustainable manufacturing. Besides its thoughtfully crafted proportions, it is the blend of materials and meticulous finishes that elevates these pieces. This craftsmanship accentuates the prominence of the metal component against the backdrop of the piece's pristine white surface.

The products also offer numerous customization options in terms of shapes, dimensions, and finishes, seeking a balance between design and functionality in the bathroom.

The bathtub and washbasins are crafted from SolidSurface, a high-tech material renowned for its durability and ease of maintenance. It combines acrylic resin with natural materials to create a non-porous surface that is robust and easy to clean while also ensuring a lasting aesthetic quality. This bathtub features a functional design with circular ends and straight sides, measuring 1900 x 830 mm. It includes an optional shelf for convenience, neatly fitting into a niche within the tub with the help of a metal addition. With a wide range of surface finishes available, these particular elements can be chosen in coordination with other AXOR products in the bathroom, resulting in a cohesive design language throughout the space.

The washbasins are available in round and rectangular shapes and in a variety of finishes, including Matt Black, Chrome, or one of the polished or brushed options. The circular washbasins come in two sizes, with diameters of 300 mm or 400 mm. Meanwhile, the rectangular washbasins are available in three different sizes: 285 x 285 mm, 400 x 400 mm, and 600 x 400 mm.

To add a touch of elegance and refinement to the bathroom, Starck has incorporated durablemetal elements into the collection. This includes shiny edges for the washbasins and adistinctive metal bathtub shelf that enhances the overall aesthetics of the bathroom space.

To showcase their products in the "Make it yours" campaign, AXOR invited the founders of the design studio in Valencia –Ana Milena Hernández Palacios from Colombia and Christophe Penasse from Belgium– to create a bathroom concept for an exclusive hotel suite that would reflect their personal vision of luxury. The designers' proposal, titled "Utopian Dream," resulted in a high-ceilinged, 20-square-meter space that harmonizes neoclassical and futuristic influences, evoking feelings of harmony, reflection, and admiration. The use of AXOR products, including the washbasins and the bathtub from the AXOR Suite line, enhances the luxurious ambiance of the hotel suite. In this case, the choice of a polished black chrome finish for the faucets creates a dynamic interplay of colors and surfaces, adding a touch of creativity and personalization to the space.