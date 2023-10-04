Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Geometric Shapes and Metallic Accents: A Timeless Approach to Bathroom Design

Geometric Shapes and Metallic Accents: A Timeless Approach to Bathroom Design

Save
Geometric Shapes and Metallic Accents: A Timeless Approach to Bathroom Design

Timeless design possesses qualities that resonate with people on a fundamental level, whether through its simplicity, functionality, emotional impact, or adaptability. It continues to captivate and inspire indefinitely, remaining relevant and cherished across generations. This is the primary ambition of any designer, to endure through their creations over time. Philippe Starck, the renowned French designer, has long been at the forefront of the design world. He emphasizes that "The keywords for the future and ecology are longevity, transmission and heritage." His designs aim to go beyond mere aesthetics, incorporating a commitment to timelessness and a dedication to environmentally conscious practices.

Designed by Starck, the AXOR Suite basins and bathtub aim to achieve a fusion of timeless design, personalization, and durability, placing emphasis on quality materials and sustainable manufacturing. Besides its thoughtfully crafted proportions, it is the blend of materials and meticulous finishes that elevates these pieces. This craftsmanship accentuates the prominence of the metal component against the backdrop of the piece's pristine white surface.

The products also offer numerous customization options in terms of shapes, dimensions, and finishes, seeking a balance between design and functionality in the bathroom. 

Save this picture!
Geometric Shapes and Metallic Accents: A Timeless Approach to Bathroom Design - Image 5 of 18
Cortesia de AXOR
Save this picture!
Geometric Shapes and Metallic Accents: A Timeless Approach to Bathroom Design - Image 7 of 18
Cortesia de AXOR

The bathtub and washbasins are crafted from SolidSurface, a high-tech material renowned for its durability and ease of maintenance. It combines acrylic resin with natural materials to create a non-porous surface that is robust and easy to clean while also ensuring a lasting aesthetic quality. This bathtub features a functional design with circular ends and straight sides, measuring 1900 x 830 mm. It includes an optional shelf for convenience, neatly fitting into a niche within the tub with the help of a metal addition. With a wide range of surface finishes available, these particular elements can be chosen in coordination with other AXOR products in the bathroom, resulting in a cohesive design language throughout the space.

Save this picture!
Geometric Shapes and Metallic Accents: A Timeless Approach to Bathroom Design - Image 10 of 18
Cortesia de AXOR
Save this picture!
Geometric Shapes and Metallic Accents: A Timeless Approach to Bathroom Design - Image 16 of 18
Cortesia de AXOR

The washbasins are available in round and rectangular shapes and in a variety of finishes, including Matt Black, Chrome, or one of the polished or brushed options. The circular washbasins come in two sizes, with diameters of 300 mm or 400 mm. Meanwhile, the rectangular washbasins are available in three different sizes: 285 x 285 mm, 400 x 400 mm, and 600 x 400 mm.

Save this picture!
Geometric Shapes and Metallic Accents: A Timeless Approach to Bathroom Design - Image 3 of 18
Cortesia de AXOR

To add a touch of elegance and refinement to the bathroom, Starck has incorporated durablemetal elements into the collection. This includes shiny edges for the washbasins and adistinctive metal bathtub shelf that enhances the overall aesthetics of the bathroom space.

To showcase their products in the "Make it yours" campaign, AXOR invited the founders of the design studio in Valencia –Ana Milena Hernández Palacios from Colombia and Christophe Penasse from Belgium– to create a bathroom concept for an exclusive hotel suite that would reflect their personal vision of luxury. The designers' proposal, titled "Utopian Dream," resulted in a high-ceilinged, 20-square-meter space that harmonizes neoclassical and futuristic influences, evoking feelings of harmony, reflection, and admiration. The use of AXOR products, including the washbasins and the bathtub from the AXOR Suite line, enhances the luxurious ambiance of the hotel suite. In this case, the choice of a polished black chrome finish for the faucets creates a dynamic interplay of colors and surfaces, adding a touch of creativity and personalization to the space.

Save this picture!
Geometric Shapes and Metallic Accents: A Timeless Approach to Bathroom Design - Image 9 of 18
Cortesia de AXOR

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eduardo Souza
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Souza, Eduardo. "Geometric Shapes and Metallic Accents: A Timeless Approach to Bathroom Design" [Design Atemporal e Sustentabilidade no Banheiro] 04 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007473/geometric-shapes-and-metallic-accents-a-timeless-approach-to-bathroom-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags