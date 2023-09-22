ArchDaily New Practices 2024 Open for Nominations

For the fourth consecutive year ArchDaily is running a global survey to detect and showcase those who are taking architecture in a new direction: the ArchDaily New Practices 2024 ranking. Our team is already surveying and curating through hundreds of practices from around the world, of all types and sizes: architects, architecture offices, designers, build-tech startups, curators, exhibition designers, collectives, interior designers, software developers, material scientists, new media platforms, think tanks, entrepreneurs, critical writers, activists, performers, media designers, landscape architects, and anyone whose work is in an early or developed stage, on a clear decisive path to reshape architecture. For this call, new doesn’t necessarily mean just young, but innovative, fresh and forward-thinking.

From build-tech startups that are scaling architecture to achieve a low carbon economy, 3d printing on the moon, creating practical experiments on reassembly, to activists who visualize social challenges in the worldwide stage, or researchers literally going down the rabbit hole to unearth the impact of climate crisis.

We invite you to help us widen our global perspective by nominating practices that have the potential to be part of the ArchDaily New Practices 2024 ranking, using the form below. To have a better idea on what we are looking for, you can see the winners of 2020, 2021, 2023.