Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. France
  5. Buzenval / NZI Architectes

Buzenval / NZI Architectes

Save
Buzenval / NZI Architectes

Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailBuzenval / NZI Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBuzenval / NZI Architectes - Interior PhotographyBuzenval / NZI Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBuzenval / NZI Architectes - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Social Housing
Paris, France
  • Program: Social housing - 14 social housing units and a nurseryin Paris
  • Construction Economist: VPEAS
  • Contractors: AMT
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Guesdon

Text description provided by the architects. The corner plot project involves real reflection because it is located at the intersection of two streets which express their own identity. The angle must find the right balance between the different characters expressed by the city’s arteries.

Save this picture!
Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Simon Guesdon

So in order to find the scale of the context here, we gave a reading of 2 buildings:

  1. a) a corner building belonging to Rue Terre-Neuve in close dialogue with its linear layout and more specifically with the adjoining building.
  2. b) a building with r+4 / r+2 which belongs to rue Buzenval. A r+3 storey was created set back, respecting the imposed template. This involves maintaining the principle of spreading specific to this type of sloping building.

Save this picture!
Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Guesdon

The corner building finds its volume according to urban rules. Its identity is outlined through the reading of the neighboring building designed with a grid of windows and horizontals expressed by cornices.

Save this picture!
Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Interior Photography
© Simon Guesdon

We align the ground floor at 3.20 and express the order of the neighbor's building (1/2/2/1) thanks to the addition of locksmith guardrails which envelop this building marking the horizontals. This reading made of horizontals and superposition of volumes seeks to fragment the height of the building reducing its vertical impact.

Save this picture!
Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Simon Guesdon

The brick facade offers a fine fitting with a fine installation generating shadows projected on the facade.

Save this picture!
Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Guesdon

The joinery is made of full-height wood and the concealments as well as the frames, integrated into the thickness of the facade, are made of warm-colored metal. The corner of the building is rounded, a pattern that we also find in the courtyard. The building on the rue Buzenval side stands out from the corner building to create a contrast and take up a contextual urban scale. The facade is made up of a smooth, mass-tinted white pre-wall. Its smooth, generous appearance contrasts with the roughness of the brick of the corner building.

Save this picture!
Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Balcony, Deck
© Simon Guesdon
Save this picture!
Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Handrail
© Simon Guesdon

The fully opening joinery will be made of wood, the frames will be made of metal of the same color. The occultations will be the same as the brick building.

Save this picture!
Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Image 20 of 21
Schemas 03
Save this picture!
Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simon Guesdon

After the corner, a transparent gap housing the common circulation areas marks the beginning of the second building. Ranging from r+2 to r+4, we wanted not to create an penthouse on the r+4 part in order to minimize the volumetric impact. The construction of an penthouse in the heart of the block opposite the town houses would create too large a mass, out of scale for the rear part of the plot.

Save this picture!
Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Simon Guesdon

We are designing an open skyline which will allow the penetration of lights into the courtyard and views towards the sky from the heart of the block.

Save this picture!
Buzenval / NZI Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simon Guesdon

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:38 Rue de Terre Neuve, 75020 Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NZI Architectes
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingFrance

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingFrance
Cite: "Buzenval / NZI Architectes" 22 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007134/buzenval-nzi-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags