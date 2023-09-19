Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Taikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design

Save
Taikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - CityscapeTaikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Exterior PhotographyTaikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Interior PhotographyTaikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Interior Photography, Stairs

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail
Shanghai, China
Save this picture!
Taikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Exterior Photography
© Rex Zou

Text description provided by the architects. Taikoo Li Qiantan is the first retail wellness center of its kind, located in the middle of the new Qiantan Masterplan on the Huangpu River and south of the Shanghai Expo. Taikoo Li's layered approach to retail combines principles of biophilic design and wellness, spread across 120,000 square meters.

Save this picture!
Taikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Cityscape
© Rex Zou
Save this picture!
Taikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Image 28 of 33
Plan
Save this picture!
Taikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rex Zou

The project is divided into three zones: north, south, and center. It presents a series of landscaped courtyards, outdoor shops, restaurants, and two enclosed retail spaces at the north and south ends.

Save this picture!
Taikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Fence, Handrail
© Rex Zou

At the highest level, a 450-meter-long outdoor running track weaves between the shops, serving as the main circulation path and creating a unique and defining symbol of wellness within the project.

Save this picture!
Taikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Interior Photography
© Rex Zou
Save this picture!
Taikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Image 31 of 33
Plan
Save this picture!
Taikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Exterior Photography
© Rex Zou

Running directly beneath the project, in the Center Zone, is the Qiantan Subway Station. Here, three transit lines, Number 6, Number 8, and Number 11, run with a fourth planned. These lines serve as the main access points for the greater Shanghai metro area. Visitors from the station into the Central Plaza will find themselves in a densely vegetated, large, open courtyard. The Central Plaza is the heart of the project and hosts public festivals and large outdoor activities.

Save this picture!
Taikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Rex Zou
Save this picture!
Taikoo Li Qiantan Retail Wellness Center / 5+design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Rex Zou

Linking the north and south ends is a 50-meter-long, two-level Scenic Bridge, which creates an experiential moment for visitors while functioning as a vital connection between the center’s upper levels. Flanking the central plaza are the project’s two enclosed retail spaces: Stone House to the North and Wood House to the South.

Project location

Shanghai, China

5+design
WoodSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina

© Rex Zou

