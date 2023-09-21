A Maximum Sliding Window: Redefining Transparency and Aesthetics in Architecture

When an architect conceives the opening of a space, the primary objective is to create a frame that enhances the views, optimizes the entry of natural light, and makes the most of the illumination it provides. In this context, we often seek to maximize the proportion of glass, reducing the presence of frames and profiles to a minimum, thus expressing the growing desire for perfect integration between indoor and outdoor environments. To adequately meet this demand, architects and manufacturers are constantly searching for solutions that minimize the visual obstruction caused by structures, pushing the boundaries of what is technically and statically feasible toward minimalist window frames and profiles.

Solarlux is a German company with almost 40 years of experience, specializing in flexible window and façade solutions such as folding doors, sliding windows, glazed extensions, and façade glazing. Its cero IV product is an innovation that maximizes transparency and redefines the aesthetics of sliding windows. The line has an innovative feature: the forend area includes a structural glazing effect that keeps the profile sight line to a minimum, almost making it invisible, with the vertical window profile only 2 mm wide. This achievement is an aesthetic triumph and a technical breakthrough usually seen in structural glass panels. The glass panel on the outside almost entirely conceals the vertical window profiles, allowing for a glass proportion of 98 percent, with profiles 15 mm wide each, which redefines the appearance and aesthetics of sliding windows.

Another standout feature is the hidden locking mechanism, housed discreetly at panel level, remaining invisible from the outside and ensuring a smooth, uninterrupted floor surface. This not only enhances the aesthetics but also increases the functionality and security of the window. The product employs tried and tested carriages, stainless steel running tracks, and track rollers, ensuring wear-free and low-noise operation, even with individual panel weights reaching 1,000 kg.

Using thick glass in the 56 to 58 mm range, the system combines durability and thermal insulation. The frames achieve a window thermal transmittance value of >-0.8 UW, meaning there is reduced heat exchange, guaranteeing superior thermal insulation, keeping the internal spaces comfortable, and reducing energy consumption, which contributes to a more sustainable environment. This is achieved thanks to the fiberglass-reinforced plastic used in the forend section, bringing the window up to passive construction standards.

The Solarlux sliding window also offers the option of an unsupported corner opening. The sliding corner post is integrated directly into the window frame and slides over the stainless steel rail when opened, seamlessly connecting the inside with the outside and eliminating boundaries between spaces. In addition, the system's versatility allows for a variety of configurations, including fixed elements and different versions of the window, ensuring ideal solutions for projects that prioritize smooth transitions and the entry of natural light.

In a world where contemporary architecture strives to find a harmonious balance between aesthetics, functionality and sustainability, the search for innovative solutions for openings has become a priority. By minimizing frames and profiles, Solarlux's cero IV not only redefines the aesthetics of windows but also transforms the way we interact and perceive the boundary between interior and exterior spaces. Its almost complete transparency and discreet locking mechanism not only enhance beauty but also increase functionality and security in architectural openings. This revolutionary product serves as testimony to the relentless pursuit of architectural excellence in today's design landscape.