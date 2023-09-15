Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Cotia, Brazil
  • Architects: Denis Joelsons
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  253
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok, Rodrigo Fonseca
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gail, Persolly, REKA
  • Architect In Charge: Denis Joelsons
  • Collaborators: João Marujo e Gabriela da Silva Pinto
  • Construction: Caio Martinez
  • Installations: Renan de Sousa
  • Wooden Structure: Ita Construtora
  • Stone Works: Bizarri Pedras
  • Window Frames: Zé Madeiras
  • Prizes: Prêmio APCA 2022 – Arquitetura - Revelação
  • City: Cotia
  • Country: Brazil
House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The House of the Circular Terraces is part of a garden designed for the enjoyment of the Atlantic Forest. Located in a valley, the property does not offer particularly striking views from the horizon. Instead, the focus point within this landscape is composed by the space defined by the canopies of the trees.  

House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Pedro Kok

In order to work with the terrain´s natural slope and existing clearings, intermediate-level terraces were established. The house itself is organized on these plateaus, with communal spaces placed near the entrance, closer to the street, and private rooms located farther at the property line, as depicted in its longitudinal section. 

House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Kok
House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Image 26 of 36
Plan - Ground floor
House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Beam, Bedroom
© Pedro Kok
House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Sink, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Pedro Kok
House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Pedro Kok

While the roof is designed as a continual and leveled line in the horizon, the floor surfaces conform to different layers at the ground, which configure a series dynamic spaces with varied ceiling heights. A suspended balcony covers the garage, and at the other end of the house, this space is mirrored at the bedrooms, conforming a layout in which the built space echoes the geography of the valley. 

House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Kok
House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Image 35 of 36
Section G
House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Interior Photography, Beam
© Pedro Kok
House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Image 27 of 36
Plan - First floor

The house's geometry is orthogonal, compatible with its prefabricated wooden structure. The garden's curvilinear geometry is seeking the best structural form for building retaining walls while at the same time promoting proper integration with the existing trees. 

House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rodrigo Fonseca

All rooms have at least two entrances, reaffirming the idea of a circular path for users. The formal containment of the house contrasts with the dynamic profile of the circular terraces, suggesting a reversal of the traditional subservient relationship between the base and the building.

House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Kok

Denis Joelsons
Cite: "House of the Circular Terraces / Denis Joelsons" [Casa dos Terraços Circulares / Denis Joelsons] 15 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006800/house-of-the-circular-terraces-denis-joelsons> ISSN 0719-8884

