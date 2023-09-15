Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Boavista House / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura

+ 32

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Porto, Portugal
  Architects: Topos Atelier de Arquitectura
  Year:  2022
    Photographs:João Morgado
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, ACO, Margres, DYRUP, Delta Light, Disano, Dörken, Ecosteel, Efapel, Hikvision, Imperalum, Isover, JNF, Knauf, M Design, Mamol Compac, Neoturf, REVIGLASS, Represtor, Robbialac
  Project Team: Jean Pierre Porcher, Margarida Oliveira, Albino Freitas
  Collaborator: Sofia Lima
  Technical : Tdp - Projecto e Fiscalização, Lda.
  Contractor: Fernando Coelho Unipessoal, Lda.
  City: Porto
  Country: Portugal
Boavista House / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the city of Oporto on a street perpendicular to Avenida da Boavista, this house is implanted in a way that maintains the street alignment, with walls, gates and blind facades to preserve the privacy of its users.

Boavista House / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© João Morgado

The social spaces are organized on the ground floor. From the entrance, a great perspective crosses the entire house towards the garden, distributing the game room, the dining room and the living room, the latter with double height ceilings. A hidden passage in the paneled staircase gives access to the kitchen and service spaces on the lower floor - garage, laundry, gym and storage.

Boavista House / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© João Morgado
Boavista House / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Image 32 of 37
Sketch

At ground floor level, all windows open onto the garden. In the living room, a large vertical opening frames a camphor tree and a century-old cedar. The verticality of this window, over the entire height of the ceiling, responds to the volume of the white concrete chimney with its low-relief motifs. The other openings guide the gaze over the garden and the swimming pool, placed in continuity with the covered outdoor space created for summer enjoyment.

Boavista House / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© João Morgado

Parallel to the facade, a continuous staircase with overhead natural light gives access to the two upper floors. On the first floor, a cantilevered circulation over the entrance, distributes a guest bedroom with private bathroom, two duplex bedrooms, also with private bathroom and a mezzanine library/office above the living room and open onto a large terrace.

Boavista House / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© João Morgado

On the second floor, the staircase distributes the master bedroom, with dressing room and private bathroom. At this level, all spaces open onto large private terraces with vegetation.

Boavista House / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Image 34 of 37
Sketch
Boavista House / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Image 37 of 37
Sketch

In the center of the house, a space is reserved for the possible installation of an elevator.

Boavista House / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© João Morgado
Boavista House / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© João Morgado

The project relies on the rigor of a flawless execution to obtain the expressive quality of a concrete that awakens the touch and that keeps in the formwork assembly the memory of a committed manual execution.

Boavista House / Topos Atelier de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© João Morgado

Topos Atelier de Arquitectura
