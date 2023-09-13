BAM Ranking 2023: Top International Master's Programs in Architecture Revealed

The annual BAM ranking of International Master’s Programs in Architecture aims to assist architects and students in identifying the top international Master’s programs globally. Assessing programs from various leading architecture schools, it evaluates degrees through a comparative approach developed by a panel of 15 professors and international experts. For this edition, different Architecture and Built Environment programs have been selected to be part of the BAM Ranking 2023, and 18 Universities worldwide were featured in the 2023 edition of the BAM Ranking.
Similar to the past few years, Harvard University, Columbia University, and Universidad Politécnica de Madrid maintained their position at the top of the ranking. MIT has made the list with two programs, one focused on urbanism and the other on design. Moreover, Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, made the list with their English Program for Master in Architecture. The ranking also features TUDelft (Netherlands), TUM (Munich), and TUBerlin (Berlin) in Europe.
According to the BAM ranking, the 2023 best master's degrees in architecture are:
1 - Harvard | Master in Architecture II
2- Columbia | Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design
3- Universidad Politécnica de Madrid + ETH Zurich | Master of Advanced Studies in Collective Housing (MCH)
4- MIT | Master of Science in Architecture Studies in Urbanism (SMArch Urbanism)
5- MIT | Master of Science in Architecture Studies in Design (SMArchS Design)
6- TU Delft | The Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design
7- Tsinghua University | English Program for Master in Architecture
8- Princeton University | Post-professional Graduate Program in Architecture
9- UCL | Architectural Design MArch (B-pro)
10- The Architectural Association (AA) | March in Architecture & Urbanism (DRL)
11- Cornell University | Post-Professional Master of Science, Advanced Architectural Design
12- Technical University of Munich (TUM). Master of Arts MA in Architecture
13- Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) | Master of Architecture in Typology M-ARCH-T
14- SCI-Arc | M.Arch 2
15- UCLA | M.S. Architecture and Urban Design
16- Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya (UPC) | MBArch Master's Degree in Advanced Studies in Architecture
17- The University of Manchester | Architecture and Urbanism (MA)
18- Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile | Magíster en Arquitectura
19- Universidade de São Paulo | Master in Architectural Design
Check out the full list of selected programs.