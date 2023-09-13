BAM Ranking 2023: Top International Master's Programs in Architecture Revealed

Save this picture! LOS ANGELES, CA/USA, Royce Hall on the campus of UCLA. Royce Hall is one of four original buildings on UCLA's Westwood campus.. Image via Shutterstock | Ken Wolter

The annual BAM ranking of International Master’s Programs in Architecture aims to assist architects and students in identifying the top international Master’s programs globally. Assessing programs from various leading architecture schools, it evaluates degrees through a comparative approach developed by a panel of 15 professors and international experts. For this edition, different Architecture and Built Environment programs have been selected to be part of the BAM Ranking 2023, and 18 Universities worldwide were featured in the 2023 edition of the BAM Ranking.

Similar to the past few years, Harvard University, Columbia University, and Universidad Politécnica de Madrid maintained their position at the top of the ranking. MIT has made the list with two programs, one focused on urbanism and the other on design. Moreover, Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, made the list with their English Program for Master in Architecture. The ranking also features TUDelft (Netherlands), TUM (Munich), and TUBerlin (Berlin) in Europe.

According to the BAM ranking, the 2023 best master's degrees in architecture are:

12- Technical University of Munich (TUM). Master of Arts MA in Architecture

13- Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) | Master of Architecture in Typology M-ARCH-T

19- Universidade de São Paulo | Master in Architectural Design

Check out the full list of selected programs.