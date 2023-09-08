Akar Restaurant / Leon Design Agency

+ 11

Architecture Concept, Interior Design And Brand Identity: Leon Design Agency

City: Ubud

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Towering above the treetops, the spacious semi-opened ‘cocoon’- structure accentuates the breathtaking views of the jungle. Married with natural-tone materials, it lends a timeless radiant feeling to the dining and kitchen & bar areas.

The roof design follows traditional Balinese methods with massive bamboo arches covered in sirap wood.

The open kitchen is arranged around a central cooking fire that enhances the authentic approach of the restaurant concept, focused on fine Indonesian-inspired healthy food with a twist, made from organic vegetables grown in the resort’s own garden alongside locally sourced ingredients.