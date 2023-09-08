Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Akar Restaurant / Leon Design Agency - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant
Ubud, Indonesia
  Architecture Concept, Interior Design And Brand Identity: Leon Design Agency
  City: Ubud
  Country: Indonesia
Akar Restaurant / Leon Design Agency - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam

Text description provided by the architects. Towering above the treetops, the spacious semi-opened 'cocoon'- structure accentuates the breathtaking views of the jungle. Married with natural-tone materials, it lends a timeless radiant feeling to the dining and kitchen & bar areas.

Akar Restaurant / Leon Design Agency - Interior Photography, Beam
Section A
Section A
Akar Restaurant / Leon Design Agency - Interior Photography, Beam

The roof design follows traditional Balinese methods with massive bamboo arches covered in sirap wood.

Axonometry
Axonometry
Akar Restaurant / Leon Design Agency - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam

The open kitchen is arranged around a central cooking fire that enhances the authentic approach of the restaurant concept, focused on fine Indonesian-inspired healthy food with a twist, made from organic vegetables grown in the resort's own garden alongside locally sourced ingredients. 

Akar Restaurant / Leon Design Agency - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair

Project location

Address:Ubud, Gianyar Regency, Bali, Indonesia

About this office
Leon Design Agency
Materials

Wood Stone

