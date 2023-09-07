Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Descendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDescendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeDescendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsDescendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, CountertopDescendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing
Austin, United States
Descendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Casey Dunn

Text description provided by the architects. Descendant House allows three generations to co-exist harmoniously in a single structure through a balance of independence and interconnection. Each family unit has its own private zone complimented by a unique interaction with the landscape while also being connected to one another through cooking and gathering areas that form the heart of the home.

Descendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Casey Dunn
Descendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Image 17 of 19
Plan - 1st floor

The house is composed of three material masses--masonry, wood and glass, and stucco—that provide functional areas specific to the various family members. These masses carefully negotiate the steeply sloping lot, establishing varied connections to the site’s microclimates while keeping main living functions on an accessible first level.

Descendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Casey Dunn

The wood and glass mass, for grandparents and family gatherings, is placed at the mid-elevation of the site with views into the trees and over the creek below. Here, the kitchen’s beautiful views and dappled light create a special space for the family to gather and share their love of cooking and gardening.

Descendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Casey Dunn
Descendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Casey Dunn

The masonry mass, for guests and utilitarian functions, is located further back on the site where the trees begin to clear. It acts as a threshold between public and private outdoor spaces while anchoring the house to the site.

Descendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood
© Casey Dunn

Above, the stucco mass is the dedicated parent and grandchild zone, floating within the tree canopy on one end. In contrast, the other end directly links to the organic garden and beekeeping zone via an elevated terrace.

Descendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows, Beam
© Casey Dunn
Descendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Casey Dunn

A fourth millwork core volume consolidates back-of-house functions, allowing maximum glazing at the building perimeter and connection to the outdoors. It also acts as a unifying element between the first and second floors and the separate realms of the house and site.

Descendant House / Matt Fajkus Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Casey Dunn

