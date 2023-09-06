Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York

+ 13

Design Team: Edward Chan, Wei Tan, Phyllis Zhang, Kuma Ni, Alvin Zhou

Client: Coach New York

City: Alor Gajah

Country: Malaysia

Text description provided by the architects. Coach Airways invites travelers on an immersive journey back in time as they step into the revamped interiors of a once-abandoned Boeing 747 jumbo jet. Designed by Coach NY together with local architect Spacemen, the plane’s design pays homage to the illustrious golden era of air travel in the 1970s, weaving in elements of retro-futurism for a one-of-a-kind experience. The aircraft houses four experiential cabins with design cues and a color palette that would look perfectly at home in a Wes Anderson movie set.

Embarking on a journey with Coach Airways begins in the First Class Cabin. Here, travelers are greeted with a 2 seater faux pilot cockpit, accompanied by 12 retro passenger seats where guests can indulge in the fantasy of commanding an aircraft while enjoying first-class service. Gridded glass flooring with warm lighting and membrane ceiling lights brings a sleek aesthetic flair to create a sense of balance between the old and new.

As the journey continues, the Second and Third Cabins reveal themselves as thoughtfully curated retail spaces. The curved cabin walls in pastel colors are a fusion of nostalgic, fun, and immersive shopping journey.

The heart of the aircraft, however, beats in the Fourth Cabin, housing the enchanting Coach Airways Cafe. Drenched in full orange, this space invites passengers to indulge in delectable treats and unwind, surrounded by an ambiance that evokes the essence of a bygone era.

Conclusion - A Time-Traveling Marvel in the Skies, Coach Airways transports visitors to an era where air travel was synonymous with sophistication and grace. Seamlessly blending the enchantment of the 1970s golden age with the allure of retro-futurism, this Boeing 747 venture offers an unforgettable experience that celebrates the beauty of design and the magic of aviation. Step aboard and embark on a timeless journey of elegance as Coach Airways redefines the boundaries of design and storytelling within the wings of an iconic aircraft.