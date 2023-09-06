Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Malaysia
  5. Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York

Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York

Save
Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York

Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingCoach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Interior PhotographyCoach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Interior PhotographyCoach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Exterior PhotographyCoach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Adaptive Reuse, Retail Interiors
Alor Gajah, Malaysia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Interior Photography
© David Yeow

Text description provided by the architects. Coach Airways invites travelers on an immersive journey back in time as they step into the revamped interiors of a once-abandoned Boeing 747 jumbo jet. Designed by Coach NY together with local architect Spacemen, the plane’s design pays homage to the illustrious golden era of air travel in the 1970s, weaving in elements of retro-futurism for a one-of-a-kind experience. The aircraft houses four experiential cabins with design cues and a color palette that would look perfectly at home in a Wes Anderson movie set.

Save this picture!
Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© David Yeow
Save this picture!
Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Image 18 of 18
Layout
Save this picture!
Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Interior Photography, Shelving
© David Yeow

Embarking on a journey with Coach Airways begins in the First Class Cabin. Here, travelers are greeted with a 2 seater faux pilot cockpit, accompanied by 12 retro passenger seats where guests can indulge in the fantasy of commanding an aircraft while enjoying first-class service. Gridded glass flooring with warm lighting and membrane ceiling lights brings a sleek aesthetic flair to create a sense of balance between the old and new.

Save this picture!
Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Interior Photography
© David Yeow
Save this picture!
Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Interior Photography, Chair
© David Yeow

As the journey continues, the Second and Third Cabins reveal themselves as thoughtfully curated retail spaces. The curved cabin walls in pastel colors are a fusion of nostalgic, fun, and immersive shopping journey.

Save this picture!
Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Interior Photography
© David Yeow

The heart of the aircraft, however, beats in the Fourth Cabin, housing the enchanting Coach Airways Cafe. Drenched in full orange, this space invites passengers to indulge in delectable treats and unwind, surrounded by an ambiance that evokes the essence of a bygone era.

Save this picture!
Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Interior Photography
© David Yeow
Save this picture!
Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Interior Photography, Chair
© David Yeow

Conclusion - A Time-Traveling Marvel in the Skies, Coach Airways transports visitors to an era where air travel was synonymous with sophistication and grace. Seamlessly blending the enchantment of the 1970s golden age with the allure of retro-futurism, this Boeing 747 venture offers an unforgettable experience that celebrates the beauty of design and the magic of aviation. Step aboard and embark on a timeless journey of elegance as Coach Airways redefines the boundaries of design and storytelling within the wings of an iconic aircraft.

Save this picture!
Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York - Exterior Photography
© David Yeow

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jalan Kemus / Sempang Ampat, 78000 Alor Gajah, Melaka, Malaysia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Spacemen Studio
Office
Coach New York
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignRetail InteriorsMalaysia
Cite: "Coach Airways Store and Café / Spacemen Studio + Coach New York" 06 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006431/coach-airways-store-and-cafe-spacemen-studio-plus-coach-new-york> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags