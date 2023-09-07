Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Obscura Pop-Up Store / PRACTICE - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail Interiors
Yeongdeungpo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: PRACTICE
  Area:  72
  Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eunseok Kim
Obscura Pop-Up Store / PRACTICE - Interior Photography
© Eunseok Kim

Text description provided by the architects. PRACTICE, a design studio based in Seoul, designed and installed Obscura's pop-up store that selects various fashion brands. The pop-up space is located on the second basement floor of The Hyundai Seoul Department Store in Yeouido, the center of Seoul.

Obscura Pop-Up Store / PRACTICE - Interior Photography
© Eunseok Kim
Obscura Pop-Up Store / PRACTICE - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows
© Eunseok Kim

The small 72M2 space is designed to temporarily operate as a clothing sales space during the pop-up event. The squared space is divided into a display and sales space, a fitting room, and a warehouse.

Obscura Pop-Up Store / PRACTICE - Interior Photography
© Eunseok Kim
Obscura Pop-Up Store / PRACTICE - Image 13 of 13
Plan
Obscura Pop-Up Store / PRACTICE - Interior Photography, Closet, Fence
© Eunseok Kim

This pop-up space is designed to be an extension of the Obscura flagship store in Dosan, Seoul. The main material was naturally rusting iron steel and stainless steel, and functional objects such as hangers and shelves were installed in the space center in cooperation with the artist Cheongrokhwa to symbolically show the concept of space harmony between nature and artificiality. A curved stainless steel hanger is installed around the artificial flower column to provide a space for displaying clothes to focus on during the pop-up.

Obscura Pop-Up Store / PRACTICE - Interior Photography
© Eunseok Kim

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

About this office
PRACTICE
Steel

