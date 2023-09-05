Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
La Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLa Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLa Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsLa Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, BalconyLa Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects

Hotels, Renovation
Paris, France
La Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. Derived from the reconfiguration of an existing hotel, the building has been extensively renovated while preserving its structure.

La Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia
La Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Balcony
© Sergio Grazia

This new hotel was conceived as a tranquil retreat in the heart of the city, with an enlarged garden area and improved accessibility.

One of the main objectives was to offer a life beyond the guestrooms, designed as a journey. On the garden side, a large glass roof spanning the width of the plot provides an immersive experience from the restaurant - « Golden Poppy » by Dominique Crenn - in a bucolic landscape.

La Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Sergio Grazia
La Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Image 12 of 14
Plan - 4th Floor

The completely redesigned urban silhouette is expressed through a signature façade, designed as a luminous filter between the rooms and the street. The materiality of the façade, crafted from pre-patinated gray-green zinc, pays homage to the Parisian landscape.

La Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

Project location

Address:Rue Cadet, 75009 Paris, France

PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects
Materials

GlassSteel

Cite: "La Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects" 05 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006409/la-fantaisie-hotel-petitdidierprioux-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

