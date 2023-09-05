La Fantaisie Hotel / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. Derived from the reconfiguration of an existing hotel, the building has been extensively renovated while preserving its structure.

This new hotel was conceived as a tranquil retreat in the heart of the city, with an enlarged garden area and improved accessibility.

One of the main objectives was to offer a life beyond the guestrooms, designed as a journey. On the garden side, a large glass roof spanning the width of the plot provides an immersive experience from the restaurant - « Golden Poppy » by Dominique Crenn - in a bucolic landscape.

The completely redesigned urban silhouette is expressed through a signature façade, designed as a luminous filter between the rooms and the street. The materiality of the façade, crafted from pre-patinated gray-green zinc, pays homage to the Parisian landscape.