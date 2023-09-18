Classic and Avant-Garde: Kitchen Fittings That Balance Tradition and Modernity

Save this picture! VAIA - Brushed Durabrass (23kt Gold). Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Arguably, kitchens are spaces in which the interplay of elements establishes a delicate balance in their composition; design, materials, and fittings, all of which collaboratively shape the interior environment. It is, therefore, not surprising that they often become the focus of ongoing discussions. The cultural and utilitarian role of kitchens in our lives is so important that their influence transcends mere architecture, becoming an object of artistic and historical exploration. In this way, both kitchens and the elements that comprise them have evolved and changed in style—from the robust kitchens of the 19th century to the innovations that originated in the Frankfurt kitchen in the 20th century.

The domestic landscape can transform on a daily basis, and fittings are no exception as they adapt to changing stylistic influences and needs. Today, kitchens incorporate both, traditional and contemporary elements within the same space, creating a language that connects and seamlessly transitions between these influences, thereby enhancing one another. In this context, Dornbracht has conceived VAIA, a series of fittings developed by Sieger Design, which fuses tradition and modernity in contemporary kitchens through fine lines, stylized silhouettes, and flowing transitions.

This collection for contemporary kitchens — which started as bathroom fittings —, merges with today's transitional style and is stylistically aligned with the environment of the new architecture that Dornbracht defines as “Metropolitan Eclecticism”. VAIA exemplifies in a great way the delicate compositional balance that exists in the design of kitchen environments. It has a subtly retro essence, accentuated by the smooth transitions of its components, giving each model the sensation of a unified piece, yet enhanced by retractable and mobile elements characteristic of the current functionalities of kitchen accessories. In this way, a balance is created between the functional and the aesthetic.

In addition to its distinctive aesthetic qualities, the VAIA collection offers various kitchen applications to meet the needs or requirements of users. Its single-lever mixer, for example, can be a subtle but powerful gesture from an aesthetic point of view, standing out for its soft curves. Additionally, it offers the possibility of having a pull-down function and a rinsing spray on the side.

At the same time, the American-style bridge mixer becomes a focal point of the kitchen design, offering versatility in its application. It is available either as a three-hole variant with a pull-down function or as a two-hole version with a rinsing spray on the side. Both options come with a teardrop-shaped lever or the classic and timeless cross handles. Within this collection, specific models incorporate the pull-down system to provide greater flexibility and convenience when changing flow modes. The flow mode of the pull-down element, when fully extended, can be switched effortlessly from air-enriched flow to spray flow, even while the water is running.

As a complement and following the subtle lines of the collection, a bar tap, and a pot filler are also available, harmoniously balancing the character of tradition and modernity present in the series. These complementary elements provide support for everyday kitchen activities, adapting to routine tasks while seamlessly combining high functionality with a consistent style throughout the kitchen space.

In terms of materiality, the VAIA range offers eleven different finishes, ranging from silver and gold to dark colors, ultimately culminating in matte black. This versatility allows the warm, golden hue of the Champagne (22kt Gold) or Brushed Champagne (22kt Gold) finish to bring refinement to the ambiance of a kitchen with natural materials and colors. Meanwhile, finishes like Dark Chrome add elegance with a timeless and consistent character to virtually any kitchen design.

Understanding the kitchen as the heart of a home, where activities range from food preparation to informal chats, it becomes evident that the design of a kitchen is a process in which materials, fixtures, and layouts all play fundamental roles in shaping the interior environment. The fittings conceived by Dornbracht in the VAIA collection act as integrating elements, linking kitchen volumes and materials ranging from wallpaper, wood, and natural stone to create a pleasant and sociable environment.

With its soft lines and delicate spout, VAIA embodies a balanced design language that fuses elements of the past and present. At the same time, it manages to establish a harmonious ambiance, especially in open-plan kitchens and living rooms. These spaces reflect the urban spirit of the metropolis and achieve an effective combination of diverse stylistic influences, in line with Dornbracht's new architectural style of "Metropolitan Eclecticism".

To learn more about VAIA and Dornbracht, visit their website or refer to the product catalog.