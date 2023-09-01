Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. France
  5. Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés

Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés

Save
Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés

Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeQueyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Beam, ColumnQueyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, Beam, ColumnQueyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, BeamQueyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Higher Education, Restoration, Heritage
Bordeaux, France
  • Architects: Nicolas Zweyacker, Adèle Diaz
  • Structure And Fluids Engineers: Vivalto
  • Execution Supervision: Genesis Group
  • Economist: By-Optim
  • City: Bordeaux
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Antoine Vigneau

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves transforming a 19th-century heritage building - historically a manor house and its rum cellar - to accommodate a higher education program.

Save this picture!
Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade, Arch
© ​Yoris Couegnoux
Save this picture!
Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Arch, Handrail, Column
© ​Yoris Couegnoux
Save this picture!
Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 19 of 19
Section

Facing the old city. Located on the banks of the Garonne River, the complex of three adjoining buildings forms the corner of an urban block in the Bordeaux Bastide district. The architecture studio’s proposal is in line with the urban transformation of this district. Once a land of vineyards, then successively a land of trains and factories, Bordeaux Bastide still writes its relationship with the historic city center, using the river and the landscape of its banks. The project resonates with the energy of this emancipation-loving district.

Save this picture!
Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, Beam, Column
© ​Yoris Couegnoux
Save this picture!
Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Interior Photography, Beam
© ​Yoris Couegnoux

A dynamic of enhancement. This transformation begins with the desire to enhance the existing building with care and to lead it towards a necessary evolution to respond to the program and guarantee its durability. This strategy is used to make the most of available spaces and clear heights, free up volumes, make use of built morphology, and sublimate remarkable original elements.

Save this picture!
Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Image 18 of 19
Floor Plan

Heavy restructuring, fine restoration. The commission calls for a major restructuring of each of three entities: the heritage building on the quayside, the cellars and their noble facade, and a rear courtyard enclosed by large party walls. Spaces in the heritage building are organized within the built mass. On four levels, the project draws on the domestic-scale architecture of the site, with its succession of interconnecting rooms, decorative molding, and antique fireplaces. Restoration of the metal framework enhances the aesthetics and finesse of the structure and reactivates the under-roof level. In the same spirit of optimization, the courtyard, which had been left undeveloped, was extended to include additional classrooms.

Save this picture!
Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© ​Yoris Couegnoux

Building a core. The project will use the morphology of the cellars to suggest other spatialities. Their size and dimensions make it possible to develop collective spaces. A three-level atrium creates a core, a place of free appropriation that transforms the way people experience the school. The structural woodwork is exposed to reveal the roof bays. The interior facades reveal a new design. Inspired by the aesthetics of the old rum-brick shelves, they create a rhythmic pattern. Adopting a new interior geometry, the cellar atrium becomes the connecting element between all the spaces in the establishment.

Sustainable solutions. The Queyries project also responds to sustainable ambitions. 200m2 of photovoltaic panels provide autonomous production and consumption for users. The lack of vegetation is improved by the introduction of two planted roofs and two vegetated gaps. The vegetation support is 100% natural. Made from oyster shells, it is rich in minerals, ensuring plant growth. Lightweight and renewable, it helps reduce waste. More than 20 different species have been planted, providing biodiversity for pollination while improving the building's thermal and acoustic comfort.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bordeaux, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ZW/A zweyacker & associés
Office

Materials

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationRefurbishmentRestorationHeritageFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationRefurbishmentRestorationHeritageFrance
Cite: "Queyries / ZW/A zweyacker & associés" 01 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006307/queyries-zw-a-zweyacker-and-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags