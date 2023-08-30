Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The Monolithic House / MODO Designs

The Monolithic House / MODO Designs

Save
The Monolithic House / MODO Designs

The Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, HandrailThe Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam, BathtubThe Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, CourtyardThe Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Exterior PhotographyThe Monolithic House / MODO Designs - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Design Team: Arpan Shah, Ahana Shah
  • Contractors: Vaishali Enterprise
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Exterior Photography
© Photographix

Text description provided by the architects. The site is on the outskirts of Ahmedabad with farmlands around. The brief given by the owner was to design a house that would have open spaces within and a greener patch on the outside. The proposed design is a central courtyard house with spaces around it and interspersed by open to sky spaces to connect the central court to the peripheral open spaces. The central court is the soul of the house having a sitting deck and bit of plantations surrounded by loose brown mandana kapci. The court has remote operated fabricated roof which is mostly kept open during the day for natural light and ventilation.

Save this picture!
The Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Photographix
Save this picture!
The Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Image 23 of 26
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
The Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Photographix
Save this picture!
The Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Photographix

One enters through arrival court into a vestibule which is fused with passage to lead to other spaces. On the left of vestibule is the pooja space that open into the east garden, while adjoining this space is the drawing area and living area. Both these spaces open into a verandah which connects to the east garden. To the right of vestibule one can go to the kitchen in southeast part, adjoining it on west is the dining which open into a small outdoor space. The stair to the first floor sits adjoining the dining space while the south wing holds the grandparent’s bedroom on south west and parents room on south east which overlooks the east garden.

Save this picture!
The Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Photographix
Save this picture!
The Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Photographix

The upper floor houses bedroom for the 2 son’s bedroom which spill into terrace and overlooking the east garden. Further it has 1 guestbedroom and 1 kid’s room. All tied through a semi open passage overlooking the central courtyard.

Save this picture!
The Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Photographix
Save this picture!
The Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Image 26 of 26
Section BB
Save this picture!
The Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Patio
© Photographix

The house has a monolithic feel, with concrete structure and cement finished walls and kotah stone flooring. Wood complements the concrete through wood ceiling, wall paneling and reclaimed wood door windows.

Save this picture!
The Monolithic House / MODO Designs - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Photographix

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MODO Designs
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Monolithic House / MODO Designs" 30 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006137/the-monolithic-house-modo-designs> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags