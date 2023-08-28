Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884
  Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli

Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli

Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli

Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Exterior PhotographyLava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, FacadeLava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Exterior PhotographyLava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Interior PhotographyLava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
San Antonio, Peru
  • Architects: Martín Dulanto Sangalli
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  652
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Renzo Rebagliati
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Casa Rosselló, Emiliano Velázquez, Rocalisa, Vainsa.
  • Lead Architect: Martín Dulanto Sangalli
Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Exterior Photography
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. This project is approached with absolute respect for both the terrain and its surroundings, seeking to have a minimal impact on both.

Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Renzo Rebagliati

Regarding the terrain, the house fully adapts to its topography, taking advantage of the existing terracing, maintaining its levels and walls, to which the house is attached, and respecting the existing nature: both the trees and the large stones in the place are fully preserved, making them part of both the architectural project and the landscape proposal. We are talking about a sensitive architecture that understands that, in conjunction with nature, it is enhanced. It relinquishes its protagonism, allowing nature to take it and appropriate it, resulting in warmer and more welcoming environments with greater spatial quality.

Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Facade
© Renzo Rebagliati
Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Interior Photography
© Renzo Rebagliati
Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Interior Photography
© Renzo Rebagliati

The parking is located on the ground floor, at street level. A first flight of stairs leads us to the social level, where the main garden of the house is located and, in close relation to it, a large white block with arches on all three sides that contains the interior social area (living/dining room). From this level, hidden circulations provide access to the service area and, through the spiral staircase, to the upper level where the bedrooms are located. On the upper level, taking advantage of the panoramic view from it, the bedrooms are located.

Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Renzo Rebagliati
Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Image 23 of 23
Section
Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Renzo Rebagliati

The house has the following rooms on each floor. Entrance level: parking. First level: pool, terrace and outdoor grill, kitchen, laundry and clothesline, dining room, living room, guest bathroom. Second level: master bedroom with closet and master bathroom, bedroom two with closet and bathroom two, bedroom three with closet and bathroom three.

Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Renzo Rebagliati
Lava House / Martín Dulanto Sangalli - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Renzo Rebagliati

About this office
Martín Dulanto Sangalli
Office

