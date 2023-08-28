Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  House 2/3 / Momento

House 2/3 / Momento

House 2/3 / Momento

House 2/3 / Momento - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Brick
House 2/3 / Momento - Exterior Photography
House 2/3 / Momento - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
House 2/3 / Momento - Interior Photography, Bedroom

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
San Nicolás, Argentina
  • Architects: Momento
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  82
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Drevo amoblamientos, Merlino, Open Tech, Peirano, Roca
  • Lead Architects: Gabriel Colombo, Federico Biderbost, Gastón Biderbost
House 2/3 / Momento - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. House 2/3, is the second of a series of three houses located on the same block of Villa San Nicolás, a quiet municipality on the outskirts of the City of Córdoba, Argentina.

House 2/3 / Momento - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Brick
© Gonzalo Viramonte
House 2/3 / Momento - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

It is located in a rectangular lot of 10 meters front by 30 meters deep with very strong natural and topographic characteristics, and it is these characteristics that give the first design and insertion ideas.

House 2/3 / Momento - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
House 2/3 / Momento - Image 16 of 18
Plan
House 2/3 / Momento - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The irregular topography of the lot generates 2 zones: the lower part towards the front and a higher zone towards the back. The slope between these is steep and approximately 5 meters.

House 2/3 / Momento - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Randomly distributed throughout the lot, several medium-sized trees with leafy canopies appear; one of them grows inside a large rock located at the back of the lot and it is incredible. Our intention is to preserve them and make them part of the architecture by complementing the spaces.

House 2/3 / Momento - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The house is a single rectangular volume that breaks and shifts, avoiding tree canopies and fitting into the empty spaces of the land.

House 2/3 / Momento - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Gonzalo Viramonte
House 2/3 / Momento - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Gonzalo Viramonte

House 2/3 is supported on the high part of the lot, which generates a space for the garage below it. The social area of the house is located at the back of the lot and in relation to nature. Both the kitchen and the living room have their own patios, expansions with natural characteristics and particular situations.

House 2/3 / Momento - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The type of real estate project determined that the square meters to be built were limited, the challenge was to generate spaces with excellent characteristics and features that provide a good quality of life. That is where the search focused, on taking advantage of the existing vegetation on the lot to give life and quality to the architecture.

House 2/3 / Momento - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Momento
Brick

Cite: "House 2/3 / Momento" [Casa 2/3 / Momento] 28 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

