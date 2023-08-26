Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Veterinary Clinic
  4. United States
  5. Pet Resource Center / RA-DA

Pet Resource Center / RA-DA

Save
Pet Resource Center / RA-DA

Pet Resource Center / RA-DA - Exterior Photography, FacadePet Resource Center / RA-DA - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPet Resource Center / RA-DA - Interior Photography, WindowsPet Resource Center / RA-DA - Interior PhotographyPet Resource Center / RA-DA - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Veterinary Clinic, Animal Shelter
Bentonville, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pet Resource Center / RA-DA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ralf Strathmann

Text description provided by the architects. As the first building of its kind, the Pet Resource Center is a revolution in the animal care industry. With kennels and cages intentionally omitted, its function is similar in many ways to an animal shelter, but its fundamental philosophy is the polar opposite.

Save this picture!
Pet Resource Center / RA-DA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ralf Strathmann

Best Friends Animal Society has a goal of No-Kill by 2025. To achieve this they had to devise an alternate approach to disrupting a 150-year-old industry.

Save this picture!
Pet Resource Center / RA-DA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ralf Strathmann

Driven by data, they are building an infrastructure to transport animals from overpopulated parts of the country to underserved parts, and are housing shelter pets with local foster families rather than keeping them on-site in kennels and cages that are detrimental to health and behavior.

Save this picture!
Pet Resource Center / RA-DA - Interior Photography
© Ralf Strathmann
Save this picture!
Pet Resource Center / RA-DA - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ralf Strathmann

Instead of hiding on the edge of town, this building is centrally located and easily visible and accessible to all. It houses a medical center for animals passing through and for local rescues, a community center filled with engagement activities for the locals, and a support center for all the foster parents and animals. Events such as Knitting with Kittens, Foster Fridays, and Adoption Saturdays keep them connected to the community and make this a model for future centers worldwide.

Save this picture!
Pet Resource Center / RA-DA - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ralf Strathmann
Save this picture!
Pet Resource Center / RA-DA - Image 33 of 36
Plan - Upper Level Floor
Save this picture!
Pet Resource Center / RA-DA - Image 32 of 36
Plan - Lower Level Floor

The Vernacular. A deep dive into the local barn vernacular allowed us to parse and categorize that language into architectural strategies for form. These are the strategies we used to manipulate our roofscape to achieve an efficient and intentional peaking, merging, and kicking out of the slopes to traverse the site and shelter the program.

Save this picture!
Pet Resource Center / RA-DA - Image 34 of 36
Cross Section

A New Way. During COVID-19, many shelters were shut down and as a result, a large network of foster parents emerged. Best Friends capitalized on this and halfway through design, we decided that the kennels had to go: The goal was to build a shelter of the future.

Save this picture!
Pet Resource Center / RA-DA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ralf Strathmann

A Customized Program.  This meant a different approach to the design of the building. We had to rethink the purpose, the flow, and the program. This Center needed to be community-focused, inclusive, and welcoming. We needed to pull the public into the world of Best Friends and get them involved, either to donate, volunteer, adopt, or foster. It needed to support its affiliated rescues, foster parents, and the animals. It needed to provide adequate medical care and spay and neuter services. It needed to educate on all aspects of animal care including dog behavior or kitten feeding. It would even provide a community pantry for parents that were in need. Alongside this, there needed to be a ‘transport’ component that could support the relocation of pets across the country. The spaces are designed around these functions and creatively support these aspirations.

Save this picture!
Pet Resource Center / RA-DA - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Ralf Strathmann

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bentonville, Arkansas, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RA-DA
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureVeterinaryVeterinary clinicAnimal ShelterUnited States

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureVeterinaryVeterinary clinicAnimal ShelterUnited States
Cite: "Pet Resource Center / RA-DA" 26 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005992/pet-resource-center-ra-da> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest FlooringCheck the latest FlooringCheck the latest Flooring

Check the latest Flooring

Top #Tags