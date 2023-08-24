LIVING ENSEMBLE – A Multi Dwelling Residence / Rahul Pudale Design

+ 21

Structure Engineer: Sagar Huddar

Contractor: Rajesh Ankle

City: Belagavi

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The LIVING ENSEMBLE embodies the essence of versatile architecture, elevating the living experience for the residents while leaving an indelible impression on the observer. The residence, designed to accommodate the families of three brothers, with a dedicated floor for each, embodies the concept of harmonious living where individual identities are acknowledged and family ties are treasured.

Exterior - On a corner plot with limited greenery, make the most of this opportunity to craft a facade through the seamless integration of the concrete boxes against the weathered brick wall, which represents a harmonious fusion of materials and forms. Extended terraces connecting living spaces are designed to foster interaction and connection between the different floors. The contrasting elements work in tandem to create an intriguing visual composition. The juxtaposition of rough textures and clean lines creates a dynamic and visually engaging experience.

The design of the residence takes full advantage of its setting by offsetting on the west side, inviting nature to flourish within its boundaries. The planter boxes integrated within the terraces and balconies present a unique way to infuse greenery into the living spaces. These gardens become an extension of the interior, where residents can cultivate plants, creating a living tapestry that evolves with the seasons. The staggered board-marked concrete boxes, which emerge from the exposed brick walls, play a vital role in this artistic endeavor. They act as sculptural features that guide the viewer's gaze along the facade, creating a sense of rhythm and movement. The boxes project outward, providing depth and interest to the building's appearance while ensuring the facade remains captivating from any vantage point.

Interior - At strategic locations, the interior walls feature exposed concrete accents, mirroring the exterior design and establishing a visual connection between inside and outside. The raw and textural beauty of the exposed concrete adds an element of modern industrial chic, providing a captivating contrast to the smoothness of the white walls and the warmth of the wood-clad furniture. The stone used for flooring with its natural beauty, infuses the interior spaces with a touch of rustic elegance. Its earthy tones and subtle variations add character and warmth to the overall design. Meanwhile, the cement tiles contribute a modern twist with geometric patterns, injecting a hint of contemporary flair into the ambiance. The contiguity of these materials brings a unique balance that echoes the blend of the building's design philosophy.

Wood-clad furniture takes center stage, emanating an air of timeless appeal and natural warmth. The rich grains and textures of the wood bring a sense of organic connection, effortlessly blending with the surrounding interior elements. The full-height windows serve as enchanting elements that seamlessly merge the interior with the exterior. These expansive openings, thoughtfully interlacing with the concrete façade, transcend conventional boundaries, bringing nature's splendor directly into the living spaces. Beyond their functional benefits of providing light and ventilation, these transparent portals foster an unparalleled connection with the outside world, enriching the living experience and evoking a sense of harmony with the surrounding environment.

The strategic incorporation of concrete boxes in the elevation of the LIVING ENSEMBLE embodies a harmonious synergy of form and function. These sculptural elements not only add architectural finesse to the building's exterior but also fulfill practical purposes within the interior spaces. By creatively utilizing these boxes to create terraces/balconies, wardrobes, and toilets, we can showcase ingenuity in optimizing space and fostering a contemporary living experience. By extending the architectural language around the building's corners, the façade creates a cohesive visual experience. This unification reinforces the building's identity and establishes a strong presence in the urban landscape. The façade's continuation also serves to guide the eye along a flowing, uninterrupted line, accentuating the building's elegant silhouette and setting it apart from neighboring structures.