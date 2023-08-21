Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Paraguay
  5. House in the Woods / Oficina X

House in the Woods / Oficina X

Save
House in the Woods / Oficina X

House in the Woods / Oficina X - Exterior PhotographyHouse in the Woods / Oficina X - Exterior PhotographyHouse in the Woods / Oficina X - Interior PhotographyHouse in the Woods / Oficina X - Exterior PhotographyHouse in the Woods / Oficina X - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
San Bernardino, Paraguay
  • Architects: Oficina X
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Méndez, Daniel Ojeda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Chacore Concretos, Comercial Santo Domingo, Cype Software, Deca, Ftool, Inatec, LUMINOTECNIA, Portinari, Trimble Navigation, Uddo
  • Lead Architect: Felipe Ramirez Ilculese, Nicole Jaquet
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in the Woods / Oficina X - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Méndez

Text description provided by the architects. A pre-existing colonial tile house, near the lake and in the middle of the forest. San Bernardino, is a city where poetry becomes material. We abstract the essence of the house and deconstruct it. The long horizontal strokes that arise from the existing turn the object into a landscape. The "genius loci" manifests itself through the forest, and therefore understanding its essence would constitute the field of work where the idea is constructed. A tree articulates the translation of the access between thick earth walls built with the soil of the place. A door reveals it.

Save this picture!
House in the Woods / Oficina X - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Méndez
Save this picture!
House in the Woods / Oficina X - Image 14 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
House in the Woods / Oficina X - Exterior Photography
© Daniel Ojeda
Save this picture!
House in the Woods / Oficina X - Interior Photography
© Daniel Ojeda

"Architecture is the wise, correct, and magnificent game of volumes under light" - Le Corbusier. We usually consider light as a tool of observation, however, what would happen if we invert this premise? We could eventually conjecture the hypothesis that objects are manifestations of light. Then it could be affirmed Kantianly that Architecture is the wise game of lights that acquire morphological qualities that are visible and tangible. Under this premise, the project is designed based on luminous transitions that emulate the atmosphere of the forest and confer an extraordinary result. Light-shadow-half-light-lights and shadows.

Save this picture!
House in the Woods / Oficina X - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Méndez

When Nietzsche exposed the centrality of the body, he highlighted the essence of "everything that is" in the body. But do we project with the body as the center, or are they just abstract ideas for the delight of the spirit? Nietzsche maintains that what we call "spirit" is nothing more than the reason of the body. The high temperatures of the place make evident the search for shade, where it is the body that projects. The beauty of a space is perfectly balanced to the senses, that space is the essence of truth.

Save this picture!
House in the Woods / Oficina X - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Daniel Ojeda

The central element is the gallery, an intermediate space between interior and exterior, where the boundaries blur, we are inside and outside at the same time in connection with nature. This builds a relationship with the pre-existing gallery and articulates all the spaces, and above all, it constructs silence. "Beauty is not a substance in itself, but only a drawing of shadows, a play of light and dark produced by the juxtaposition of different substances... in the same way, beauty loses its existence if the effects of shadows are suppressed" In Praise of Shadows - Junichiro Tanizaki.

Save this picture!
House in the Woods / Oficina X - Exterior Photography
© Daniel Ojeda

To inhabit each space is to participate in plastic sensations linked to the place through the shadow. The dematerialization of the upper plane abstracts the essence of the forest, whose lower plane is used as a tapestry, where sometimes we draw shadows, sometimes light, and above all, and at certain times, a magnificent play of lights and shadows. It is the shadow that gives that atmosphere, the abstraction of the forest. The architecture disappears, the architecture is the forest.

Save this picture!
House in the Woods / Oficina X - Exterior Photography
© Daniel Ojeda

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Oficina X
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesParaguay
Cite: "House in the Woods / Oficina X" [Casa en el bosque / Oficina X] 21 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005679/house-in-the-woods-oficina-x> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags