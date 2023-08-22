LIFE Campus / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects

+ 18

Partner: Lasse Herbo Madsen, Thomas West Jensen

Architect: Erika Östman, Isabella Giungi, Rikke Steinicke

Client: LIFE Foundation

City: Kongens Lyngby

Country: Denmark

Text description provided by the architects. LIFE Campus is a visionary learning centre set to evoke the interest of children in the natural sciences. A sensuous high-tech universe that educates and inspires, where children can visit the moon before lunch and the core of an atom in the afternoon. From the inside out, LIFE Campus is learning. Located on old hunting grounds at Copenhagen’s outskirts, it manifests an interplay between nature and science with a STEM-inspired design (Science/Technology/Engineering/Mathematics). Visitors are greeted by ninety-six raw oak columns that reference DNA and Fibonacci – each stands nine metres tall and weighs over a tonnes. Inside is a digital learning environment with high-tech labs, a 360-degree projection hall and modern workspaces.

The design follows a comprehensive user-involvement process, where e.g. science teachers contributed to the didactic tool development. Educational activities centre on three teaching labs and a research lab with additional labs in pipeline. Here, students take on current societal challenges that mirror the research environments of companies and universities, supporting UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Changing spatial experiences with raw materials, visible piping and technical installations play an active role in learning. At the heart, a 360-degree auditorium, with state-of-the-art AV and sound design, takes children on journeys from earth’s core to the galaxy edge. The building itself is designed to be long-lasting for current and future generations of students. At its core, it is flexible and can adapt and transform to accommodate the dynamics and developments of science. The longevity of LIFE Campus also becomes evident from its vision and ability to offer relevant science courses to students of all ages, ranging from primary school to upper secondary school.

The surrounding spaces welcome everyone. An experience path by LYTT connects the building to the landscape and guides visitors to science-inspired art pieces by Danish artist Jeppe Hein. The southern end is home to learning gardens LIFE Arboretum and LIFE Orchard with a vast variety of trees. In continuation, shelters are under way for school classes to stay overnight. The building is also domicile for the LIFE Foundation and 80 employees. Here, flexible and multi-functional office spaces and meeting facilities are placed alongside the magnificent view ensuring optimal work environment with excellent daylight. LIFE Foundation is an epicentre for the development and accessibility of natural sciences in Denmark. Thus, it strategically neighbours the Innovation Campus of Novozymes, world leader in biological solutions, and the Technical University of Denmark allowing synergy effects.