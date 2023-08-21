Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio

Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio

Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Landscape Architecture, Park, Urban & Land Use Planning
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Lead Landscape Architect: Anton Siura
  • Landscape Architects: Ario Andito, Subiakto, Alvin Praditya, Indira Odityasari, Chandra Savitri, Yudistira Dwi Nugraha, Ghina Nisrina, Niken Rahadiani, Natania Priska
  • Infrastructure Engineer: PT Wahana Krida Konsulindo
  • Quantity Surveyor: PT Lentera Sejahtera
  • Main Contractor: Idealand Cipta Hijau
  • Arbo Culturist: PT Ruang Hijau
  • City: Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of SIURA Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In just 15 months, an aging public park with a degraded environment, disconnect accessibility, flooding issue, and social problems was transformed into a vibrant park embraced by the local community. Tebet Eco Park is a 7.3-hectare public park revitalization project located in Jakarta, Indonesia with a focuses on an active regeneration of the site’s ecology with tree conservation and enhancing the blue-green infrastructure. The ecological landscape design approach reduces the risk of flooding with river re-naturalization. The result of this new urban regeneration cultivates an inclusive environment that facilitates access to a wide offering of recreational activities in a natural setting.

Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
Courtesy of SIURA Studio
Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio - Image 23 of 23
Diagram
Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
Courtesy of SIURA Studio

Renaturalized Waterway - The park was divided by a 714m open drain which was heavily polluted due to unfiltered water runoff from the upstream catchment. During high storm events, the park is frequently flooded as climate change drastically affects the unpredicted rainfall. A key strategy to ensuring the waterways are appropriately designed through a nature-based system is to improve the hydraulic performance. The once highly polluted canal is now revitalized into an active waterway with a climate-adaptive approach. The ecologically restored river, planted with riparian vegetation, improves water quality by filtering and cleansing surrounding run-off and enhancing the site’s biodiversity. A wide and meandering waterway increases hydraulic capacity, provides a resilient floodplain, and brings the diverse native river ecosystem back to the park.

Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
Courtesy of SIURA Studio
Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio - Image 22 of 23
Plan

Sustainable Construction - Over the 1500s existing trees were surveyed for the health and value assessment. The landscape design intervention is kept as minimal as possible, preserving the valuable trees while also sustaining the natural resources of the site. The excavated materials such as the pre-existing canal's stones and felled trees log was reused and upcycled as part of the new park construction material and design elements. The unhealthy trees were either relocated to a new location or reused as part of the park’s furniture and playground elements.

Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
Courtesy of SIURA Studio
Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio - Image 19 of 23
Concept and Site
Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Garden
Courtesy of SIURA Studio

Active Community Programs - This collaborative approach together with the involvement of local communities and stakeholders for an innovation-driven and co-creation formulate the project’s goal. The active and passive space provides a wide range of recreational, educational, and social activities for the community. The revitalized blue-green open space is accessible by people of all ages and backgrounds, a park that truly provides social well-being for the local community.

Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio - Interior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of SIURA Studio

Enhanced Connectivity - The initial park was separated by the river and busy traffic road segregating the pedestrian connectivity. As a public park, inclusive connectivity and accessibility for all people is essential.  The infinity-shaped pedestrian bridge was designed to encounter pedestrian connectivity as a seamless pathway connects the separated parks. The striking color and meandering bridge were designed to avoid the existing trees and ensure minimum impact on the existing environment, inviting park users to explore the entire park.

Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
Courtesy of SIURA Studio

The completion of Tebet Eco Park was regarded as a significant milestone for public park design in Jakarta city that integrates the ecological landscape and recreational spaces seamlessly, providing greater equity in the city, an ecosystem where humans and nature can coalesce.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Jakarta, Indonesia

SIURA Studio
Cite: "Tebet Eco Park / SIURA Studio" 21 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005641/tebet-eco-park-siura-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

