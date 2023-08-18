Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura

Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura
Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows, BeamGoldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Interior Photography, KitchenGoldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, HandrailGoldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Exterior Photography, Facade, DeckGoldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - More Images+ 18

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. The client, Goldwin, is Japan's leading manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor apparel, and this building houses The North Face store, for which the company holds the trademark in Japan. Harajuku, where the building stands, has been important to Goldwin since the company opened its first directly managed store there in the 1980s. The project to build a new building in Harajuku was motivated by Goldwin's strong attachment to the area. We were fortunate to design everything from the building to the store fixtures.

Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Kenta Hasegawa

The site is narrow and irregularly shaped. In order to fully utilize the site, the building is also distorted according to the site, but like a church in a European medieval city, there is a conflict and mediation between the distorted plans and the symmetrical façade. The curtain wall spans are perfectly trisected, and the mullions at both corners are carefully designed to look equal to those in the middle. Although the building is only a small piece of a larger city block, it is made to appear larger by its repeatable façade.

Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Deck
© Kenta Hasegawa
Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Kenta Hasegawa
Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Image 18 of 23
Plan - 1st Floor

The building is very constrained in plan, so vertical movement is emphasized. The floor heights are higher at the upper levels, like a plant reaching for the sky in search of more air and light. To create vertical expansion in the interior as well, the ground floor and the basement, and the first and second floors are connected by an atrium and treated as a single space.

Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Kenta Hasegawa
Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Image 23 of 23
Elevation and Section
Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

In contrast to the steel and glass exterior, natural materials are used extensively in the interior. The lower level of the store has plaster walls and ceramic tile floors, while the upper level has a warm interior wrapped entirely in solid wood. 

Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

The ground on this site is soft, and the four concrete piles that supported the previous building were too large to be removed and had to be reused. For this reason, the structure was designed to be lightweight. The main structure is a steel-braced structure, and autoclaved aerated concrete panels were used for the floor slab and exterior walls. The braced structure, which allows for thinner members, also provides a clean, column-free interior space.

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

Studio Hashimura
Materials

Wood Glass Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureJapan

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Goldwin Harajuku Building / Studio Hashimura" 18 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

