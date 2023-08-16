Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Soho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture

Soho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture

Soho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, BeamSoho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairSoho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, WindowsSoho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, WindowsSoho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors
New York, United States
  • Architects: Diane Lewis Architecture, Fuller/Overby Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marco Petrini, Paul Warchol
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Duravit, Antonio Lupi, Boffi, FLOS, Fantini, Knoll International, Leucos, Ligne Roset, Norman Copenghagen, Selux
  • Lead Architects: Diane Lewis, Emma Fuller
Soho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Marco Petrini

Text description provided by the architects. Three kinds of spaces are woven together within a classic New York City cast iron building – a working studio, a gallery, and a living space. The client, a painter, commissioned a gut renovation of a neglected loft directly above Walter De Maria’s Dia Earth Room. Situated in one of the original Fluxhouse cooperatives, this location was a generator of Soho’s 1970s transformation from a warehouse district to an artistic neighborhood.

Soho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Marco Petrini
Soho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Windows
© Paul Warchol

In this renovation a millwork Pangaea is inserted into the 19th century structural framework. The project unfolds around a centralized coffered space into program-specific areas, each tailored to site conditions and pragmatic requirements. The studio embraces the windowed façade, the domestic areas are a thickened permeable perimeter, and the linear entry gallery frames views both close and beyond with various degrees of privacy. The spaces oscillate between openness and moments of enclosure, defined through layers of cabinetry volumes, operable planes, and wrapped existing elements.

Soho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture - Image 17 of 17
Floor plan

Clusters of furnishing elements hover within the open millwork field. A pond-like rug designed in collaboration with the artist seeps from the living room suite, the irregular borders amplify the ambiguity of space under the pronounced ceiling grid. A custom Boffi kitchen slides along the south wall, transitioning from the culinary to the studio wet space. Materials, color, and light converse. Gentle tadelakt and homasote walls meet the three-dimensional waxed wood armature.  Sunlight from the eastern window wall filters throughout the depth of the space, accompanied by lighting fixtures tucked within the cabinetry details. The harmonious existence of parts exudes a peaceful atmosphere; each moment is quietly assertive.

Soho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© Paul Warchol
Soho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Sink
© Paul Warchol

This project commenced in the studio of Diane Lewis where Emma Fuller was the Lead Designer and Associate. Upon the premature death of Diane, Fuller/Overby Architecture continued and completed the design work and oversaw construction.

Soho Art Loft / Fuller/Overby Architecture + Diane Lewis Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
© Paul Warchol

Project location

Address:New York, NY, United States

About this office
Fuller/Overby Architecture
Office
Diane Lewis Architecture
Office

