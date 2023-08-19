Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. Iran
  5. University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture

University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture

Save
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture

University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeUniversity of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Interior PhotographyUniversity of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Interior PhotographyUniversity of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Exterior PhotographyUniversity of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Higher Education, University
Semnan, Iran
  • Principal Architect And Director: Lida Almassian, Shahin Heidari
  • Design Team: Sara Farahani, Maryam Amanpour, Zahra Hamedani, Neda Dehghani, Maryam Ayoubi, Maryam Shokouhi, Narges Dehghani, Rana Abbasi, Golrokh Heydarian, Pary Pourmoghadam
  • Structural Design Supervisor: Yaghoub Abedpour
  • Clients: University of Semnan
  • Construction Supervisors: Gholamreza Tohidi, Abolfazl Jalazadeh, Sohrab Kashefi
  • Acoustic Engineering Company: Aidin Toloui
  • City: Semnan
  • Country: Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Parham Taghiof

Text description provided by the architects. The Auditorium and the Central Library of Semnan University were designed in 2007 and span an area of 14,000 square meters. The project contains a series of lecture and educational halls, a multi-purpose central auditorium, and a library that was constructed and developed in different phases. The avant-garde architecture is inspired by traditional Iranian motifs, particularly evident in the intricate openings and ribbons applied on the facade which adorn the building, reflect the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Iran, and allow the use of natural light. The façade is designed as an integrated part of the building’s architecture and structure.

Save this picture!
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Parham Taghiof
Save this picture!
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Image 20 of 24
Plan - Level 1.5M
Save this picture!
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Parham Taghiof

The complex contains two separate volumes: a library and an auditorium which are connected through a corridor and create a space that allows ample natural light to enter the building. The architecture of a building contains a diversity of voids that create unique spatial experiences, encourage social interaction, and provide collective spaces for students and the community. The openings are more than just windows. They are irregular triangular openings that bring natural light into the building and lead to natural ventilation. The turquoise color (Persian Blue) used in this project is inspired by Iranian traditional art and evokes a familiar feeling in users.

Save this picture!
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Parham Taghiof
Save this picture!
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Interior Photography
© Parham Taghiof
Save this picture!
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Image 24 of 24
Perspective Section

The building has been designed with consideration for its function and location amidst the surrounding mountains which rise from the ground and merge with the interior and inviting visitors to explore inside the building. The continuous surfaces on the floor, wall, and ceiling of the project blur the boundaries between interior and exterior, resulting in a cohesive and dynamic design. The staircase as part of the building’s structure offers stunning views of the university campus. This project has been envisioned as a place where people can come together and exchange information, particularly within the context of the university setting.

Save this picture!
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Parham Taghiof
Save this picture!
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Facade
© Parham Taghiof
Save this picture!
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Image 21 of 24
Plan - Level 4.5M
Save this picture!
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Parham Taghiof

The building consists of a 1000-seat central auditorium, two 200- and 150-seat training halls, a meeting room, a central library, a university documentation center, facilities, and a café.

Save this picture!
University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Parham Taghiof

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:HCRJ+4F9, Semnan, Semnan Province, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
New Wave Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityIran
Cite: "University of Semnan Auditorium and Library / New Wave Architecture" 19 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005447/university-of-semnan-auditorium-and-library-new-wave-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags